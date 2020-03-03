Sweet Sandisk and Western Digital storage sale on Amazon today There's never been a better time to pick up a spare SD card or begin your own personal data backup journey with Amazon's storage sale.

Thanks to a limited-time sale at Amazon, you can grab some hot deals on digital storage today. The offer includes a wide array of devices from Sandisk and Western Digital, including drives built to be used with gaming consoles. PC users looking to expand their personal backup capacity or considering building an on-site cloud storage system will find lots to like with bare drives marked down in price, including some models at historical lows.

The landing page for today’s special deal reveals discounts on a variety of Sandisk SD cards. Nintendo Switch owners looking to expand the total storage capacity of the console to hold more games would be wise to check out the SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I for $19.99. PS4 users should strongly consider grabbing the 2TB Western Digital Game Drive for $63.99. It is optimized for use with the console and in the age of 100GB+ game installs, will remove the headache of trying to play musical chairs with games your PS4 internal hard drive. Users needing even more space will like the 5TB capacity offered by the Western Digital Black P10 drive for $91.99.

The WD Black P10 drive offers 5TB of storage for your game console.

PC enthusiasts looking for large-capacity drives for NAS or home cloud storage should check out the Western Digital Red 10TB NAS drives. The $229.99 sale price is a historical low for this drive on Amazon. More adventurous folks can squeeze even more value out of the WD 12TB Elements external hard drive for $174.99. The external enclosure can be shucked to reveal a white-label bare drive that would be perfect for use in a NAS or for Plex server storage if you don’t mind the reduced warranty. It works perfectly as an external drive as well.

There are also high-speed NVME m.2 drives, USB jump drives, and more in the big sale, so make sure you browse through each page so you don’t miss out. Keep your browser pointed at Shacknews for more hot tech or gaming deals so that you can get the most for your dollar.