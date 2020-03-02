Error code MIKE01 - The Division 2 Learn what the MIKE01 error code in The Division 2 means and how to fix this problem.

Error codes and server connections are thorns in gamers’ sides. While The Division 2 has been out for a while now, players are still likely to encounter the error code MIKE01 when attempting to play. This can be a frustrating experience, as it stands in between the player and diving back in to collect more gear.

Error code MIKE01

The MIKE01 error code in The Division 2 is going to stop a lot of players in their tracks. Unlike some errors that can be fixed by a quick reset, this one is going to be a little more problematic, as it relates to the actual game servers.

When encountering this specific error, players’ first port of call should be to check the server status of The Division 2. This can be done by navigating to The Division 2 Service Status page. This will detail the current condition of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game. The page will automatically refresh every 60 seconds, so there is no need to manually refresh.

The MIKE01 error code will prevent you from playing The Division 2. Thankfully, it's more often than not just a server-side problem.

This page shows a few important keys. Firstly, the legend down the bottom has four types of symbols for Operational, Problems, Maintenance, and Outage. If there is an issue, you will see the corresponding symbol reflecting the status of your platform. If there is an issue, you will also likely see a description or log of what is happening.

If there are no maintenance issues or service outages, the official Ubisoft Support page recommends players attempt to troubleshoot the problem. There is a guide for PC users, PlayStation 4 players, as well as Xbox One gamers.

If the MIKE01 error code continues to persist after running through this checklist, it is worth reaching out to Ubisoft directly.

The Division 2 is an excellent experience but it’s not uncommon to encounter the MIKE01 error code. While it is usually just a server issue, sometimes it’s worth running a deeper troubleshooting diagnostic. Be sure to check out the Shacknews The Division 2 page for even more guides and coverage.