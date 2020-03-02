Baby Yoda toddles into Star Wars Battlefront 2 with this mod Make your enemies quake in their boots as you breeze through Star Wars Battlefront 2 as the tiny green child known as Baby Yoda.

Ever wanted to tear up Star Wars Battlefront 2 as Baby Yoda? Rejoice, because now you can.

Modder Nanobuds has seen to that, as long as you're playing on PC. Nanobuds has done what we've all asked for and has made sure the diminutive green child finally got some time in-game to, well, cut through his enemies, all while looking ridiculously cute. Feeling like you want to jump into a match of Star Wars Battlefront 2 yet?

It's true. The Child may be around 50 years old, but that doesn't mean he can't mess up your day. If you're interested in trying him out, you can simply head over to Nexus Mods, where you can download Baby Yoda and get your game on.

But it's worth bearing in mind that no one will want to fight against Baby Yoda because he's so darned cute – you might just have to watch enemies fall over in your wake as you roll through a map.

"I started this as a joke mod but it ended up being pretty cool," said Nanobuds of their handiwork. "He looks wacky on the front end – there is nothing I can do about this. I can’t change the animations to make BB8’s arm or wire go away. Everything is fine in-game though."

Hey, it looks good enough for us.