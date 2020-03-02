The Uncharted film adaptation scoops up Antonio Banderas Add another actor to the confirmed list for the upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation that will probably eventually see the light of day.

The Uncharted film looks like it's continuing to move forward, full steam ahead. It's just added the newest member of the cast as well.

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas has been tapped to join Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle as part of Sony's upcoming Uncharted movie. Of course, that's about all we know thus far, aside from the fact that it will follow a young Nathan Drake (Holland).

There's been no word on who Banderas, Gabrielle, or Ali will play in the film. It's also unclear what kind of timeline we'll be looking at for the entry, as it must revolve around a much earlier point in the series given that Drake is an adult for much of the games save for a few flashbacks.

The film does have a director now, at least, in Venom's Ruben Fleischer. So at least we're getting somewhere, even if it seems quite slowly. Perhaps the most bizarre part, however, is how this film has been bouncing around in limbo for a bit with different directors and what-have-you. And does it really need a movie to begin with when the games are so cinematic themselves all on their own?

At this time, we don't know too much about how the movie will play out, but we're certainly interested in seeing what happens from here. Hopefully there are a few more casting announcements coming down the line soon enough. We'll bring them to you once we hear more and keep you up to date on all the latest, all the way until we actually get the Uncharted movie we've been waiting for.