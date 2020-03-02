How to get Star Helix - Borderlands 3 Discover the easiest way to farm the Star Helix Legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 3.

There are a lot of great weapons to unlock in Borderlands 3 and one worth chasing is the Star Helix. This Legendary Assault Rifle has the unique ability to fire additional projectiles, which eventually meet at a single point along their trajectory. For those looking to dish out a lot of damage quickly, this is going to be a must-have item.

How to get Star Helix

Much like many of the other Legendary weapons in Borderlands 3, the Star Helix is a random drop from a lot of sources. However, there is one place where you can farm Star Helix with good results: Atlas HQ on Promethea.

Star Helix can be farmed in Atlas HQ on Promethea.

The trick to farming for Star Helix is to defeat the Power Troopers. This is a randomly-spawning group of enemies that have a chance to drop several different kinds of Legendary items.

To find them, start at the Atlas HQ fast travel point on Promethea and then go out into the courtyard. Wrap around to the right of the semi-circle area and up onto the stairs. Don’t enter the long hallway. Instead, continue around to the opposite side where the Typhon Log is located.

A handful of Power Troopers will come jumping over the wall. Defeat them and see if they drop a Star Helix.

The Power Troopers will come pouring over the top of the wall. There will be about three to five of them, so prepare for a fight. If the Power Troopers don’t spawn, exit to the main menu and go back in.

There’s also a strategy to avoid the hassle of running around the whole area each time. In Joltzdude139’s video below, he shows how you can just mantle up the side and onto the walkway to where the Power Troopers are located.

Star Helix stats

As mentioned above, the Star Helix is a Dahl Legendary Assault Rifle, boasting an extremely unique firing pattern. This firing pattern is thanks to its perk: The stars are better off without us. Essentially, one bullet fires true while two spiral around the outside – appearing as a double-helix.

Farming a Star Helix in Borderlands 3 is going to take a bit of time, much like the other Legendary items. However, fans of Dahl Assault Rifles are sure to be pleased about adding this weapon to their loadouts. For more Legendary weapon farming guides, check out the Shacknews Borderlands 3 guide.