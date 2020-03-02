Apex Legends update 4.1 patch notes include changes to Heirlooms In addition to preparing for the System Override event this Tuesday, Apex Legends' 4.1 patch is also changing the way that Heirlooms are acquired.

Apex Legends is preparing to kick off a major game-wide event that's set to last for the next couple of weeks. However, the latest patch is offering a little bit more than that. Beyond kicking off the System Override event and the limited-time Deja Loot mode, Apex Legends 4.1 will also switch up how Heirlooms work.

We detailed the System Override Event and the Deja Loot event last week, but it's the changes to the Heirloom system that promise to stay long after the event has ended. Respawn hopes to make the process of picking up character Heirloom sets a little bit easier with this change.

We're changing up the Heirloom system to make it easier for you to acquire the heirloom you want. Instead of an entire Heirloom set dropping at once, you'll now receive Heirloom shards. You can then use those shards to pick the exact Heirloom set you'd like. The shards will have the same drop rate as the previous system, so that after 500 Apex Packs, you will have enough Heirloom Shards to obtain an Heirloom set from the Heirloom shop. And don't worry, your existing progress towards the 500 Apex Packs will carry over with the switch. Remember that once a player owns all of the Heirloom sets, the player will not be eligible to receive more shards until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.

Other big changes include some noteworthy buffs for Bloodhound, a Gun Shield nerf for Gibraltar, a quality-of-life improvement for Crypto, and a few tweaks to certain weapons. Here's what players can expect to see:

Bloodhound

Increased the scan distance for Eye of the Allfather by 3x. Increased time to activate: .4s -> .8s Increased duration of scan: 2s -> 3s



Gibraltar

Gun Shield health reduced: 75 -> 50.

Crypto

Primary weapons will now automatically reload while in drone view.

Peacekeeper

Mag size reduced from 6 -> 5.

Increased reload time from 2.5s -> 2.65s.

Increased reload time with empty mag from 3.5s -> 3.6s.

Slightly increased the scale of the blast pattern from 1.6 -> 1.7.

Sentinel

Base damage increased from 65 -> 70

Reduced time it takes to rechamber from 1.85s -> 1.75s.

Inventory Update

Base inventory slots increased 8 -> 10. Common Backpack: expands inventory to 12 slots. Rare Backpack: expands inventory to 14 slots. Epic Backpack: expands inventory to 16 slots.

Grenade stacks reduced to 2 -> 1.

Light/Heavy/Energy ammo stacks reduced from 80 -> 60.

Syringe and Shield Cell stacks reduced from 6 -> 4.

Med Kit and Shield Battery stacks reduced from 3 -> 2.

This goes along with various bug fixes and quality-of-life tweaks. To see everything that's on the table for 4.1 update, be sure to check out the full patch notes from the Apex Legends website. And prepare for the System Override event, which is set to begin this Tuesday and run through March 17.