First Post! March 2, 2020

How about that stock market?
Stonks pic.twitter.com/cefbgUMs4j— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 2, 2020
Totally rational 1200 point jump by the DJIA today.
Is Animal Crossing: New Horizons out yet?
February 29, 2020
I am starting to see it everywhere I look.
Impressive bird photos
Dracula Parrots are a thing. DRACULA PARROTS. pic.twitter.com/xHMUIwb5mk— Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) February 26, 2020
I like bird pictures.
We still stan Julia Stile, Cyberpunk EIC
Julia Stiles as the school newspaper’s cyberpunk editor-in-chief on a 1994 episode of ‘Ghostwriter.’ I will never get tired of this clip. pic.twitter.com/Nzb8q0gwRq— d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 29, 2020
I aspire to be as bad ass as her.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Now this is a sports game 😎#NBA2K20 #SuperBloodHockey 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/BdjCbtpA50— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 27, 2020
- Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos showcase VR locomotion options
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake hands-on preview: Crank that, SOLDIER boy
- Grounded will have crossplay for PC & Xbox 'on Day 1'
- Death Stranding PC version hits Steam and Epic Games Store this June
- How to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo on PS4
- Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales raises over $53,000 for the Malala Fund
- Spellbreak hands-on preview: Battle royale with a magical twist
- Grounded PAX East gameplay and Q&A wrap-up - details and announcements
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
-
