Weekend Discussion - February 29, 2020

This day might have been too extra. Here's something to look at.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Don't enter this Animal Crossing: New Horizons PAX East 2020 giveaway

I want it. Please don't enter that contest.

Just look at this wonderful dog

Izzy and Will are right about pets and mental health too.

Here's a Lola picture

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.
Fly away, 242

I think about the delete feature on the website a lot, and the effect it is having on the Chatty community. Sometimes, it seems like it is a good thing, and sometimes it is a bad thing, but it is here for any Shacker if they ever feel the need to erase their post history from the website.

Please understand.

CEO

Hello, Meet Lola