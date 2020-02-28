Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 28: The Division 2 free weekend

You might have heard this in the past few weeks, but The Division 2 is going for really cheap right now. It's only three dollars. Is that still not enough? Ubisoft would really, really like you to pick up the base game for The Division 2 prior to the release of the game's next expansion. So to show you they're very serious about selling this game, they're also offering a free weekend on top of everything else. So grab that from the Epic Games Store or from the Ubisoft Store.
Elsewhere, Steam is offering the best of Square Enix, led by one of the lowest prices to date for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There are also free weekends going down for ARK: Survival Evolved and Deep Rock Galactic right now. That's on top of a number of deals that includes deep discounts on Divinity: Original Sins I and II, as well as deals for DOOM, Mount & Blade, and the Borderlands Handsome Collection. And speaking of Borderlands, that's half-off on the Epic Games Store, so consider picking it up if you're not planning to wait for its Steam release in just a few weeks.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- InnerSpace - FREE until 3/5
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off) (FREE TRIAL until 3/1)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Anno 2205 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $9.99 (60% off)
- Most of the Ubisoft catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $3.49 for Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Surge, WonderBoy: The Dragon's Trap, and Atari Vault. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Skullgirls and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.79 (62% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.49 (73% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Unconquered [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
GamersGate
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [Steam] - $35.19 (12% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew [Steam] - $10.62 (58% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 [UPlay] - $12.75 (79% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.75 (79% off)
GOG.com
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $7.49 (70% off)
- DOOM II + Final DOOM - $2.99 (70% off)
- DOOM 3: BFG Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- SOMA - $4.49 (85% off)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $1.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code PAYDAY20 to receive 20% off of your PC gaming purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $42.74 (29% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.20 (62% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $17.68 (41% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $17.60 (56% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.52 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.04 (65% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Madden NFL 20 [Origin] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.40 (62% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for Cosmic Trip and Smashbox Arena. Pay more than the average $14.28 for Gorn, Budget Cuts, and Space Pirate Trainer. Pay $15 or more to also receive Superhot VR and Moss. These activate on Steam, however you will need a VR headset to make the most of them.
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The best of EA is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's EA Publisher Sale.
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Catherine Classic [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The best of anime is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Anime Sale.
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $44.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- The best of EA is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in Origin's EA Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off) (FREE TRIAL until 3/1)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.58 (82% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.98 (60% off)
- The full Square Enix catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in Steam's Square Enix Publisher Weekend.
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mount & Blade Legacy Collection - $12.15 (81% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/2 at 10AM PT)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/2 at 10AM PT)
- Move or Die - $3.74 (75% off)
- Outlast 2 - $7.50 (75% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $23.99 (40% off)
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $27.99 (30% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $17.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.95 (93% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 28: The Division 2 free weekend