Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 28: The Division 2 free weekend

You might have heard this in the past few weeks, but The Division 2 is going for really cheap right now. It's only three dollars. Is that still not enough? Ubisoft would really, really like you to pick up the base game for The Division 2 prior to the release of the game's next expansion. So to show you they're very serious about selling this game, they're also offering a free weekend on top of everything else. So grab that from the Epic Games Store or from the Ubisoft Store.

Elsewhere, Steam is offering the best of Square Enix, led by one of the lowest prices to date for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There are also free weekends going down for ARK: Survival Evolved and Deep Rock Galactic right now. That's on top of a number of deals that includes deep discounts on Divinity: Original Sins I and II, as well as deals for DOOM, Mount & Blade, and the Borderlands Handsome Collection. And speaking of Borderlands, that's half-off on the Epic Games Store, so consider picking it up if you're not planning to wait for its Steam release in just a few weeks.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $3.49 for Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Surge, WonderBoy: The Dragon's Trap, and Atari Vault. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Skullgirls and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code PAYDAY20 to receive 20% off of your PC gaming purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Cosmic Trip and Smashbox Arena. Pay more than the average $14.28 for Gorn, Budget Cuts, and Space Pirate Trainer. Pay $15 or more to also receive Superhot VR and Moss. These activate on Steam, however you will need a VR headset to make the most of them.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off) (FREE TRIAL until 3/1)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $32.99 (45% off)

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.