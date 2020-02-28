First Post! February 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy anniversary to this super awesome prediction by our ichiban Golden State Warriors fan

He didn't even know the name of the Cuyahoga River...

The Golden State Warriors would go on to lose the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thanks to LOL history, I can remember this awful prediction by Lightzout four years later.

Lola wants to remind everyone that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals.

His name is Wallace

pokemon was real in the uk this whole time pic.twitter.com/fmnGefE2fX — short king felix (@fox_mitt) February 27, 2019

I don't care if this is a repost, it still makes me laugh.

This was a funny bit by Colbert and Senator Warren

When I tell you this sent me FLAT on the floor pic.twitter.com/lGzLpd75fS — marv 🗽 (@mrvndn) February 27, 2020

That Bezos part had me laughing.

Tom Nook fishing at Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons PAX East 2020 booth

Does it get any better than Tom Nook fishing at PAX East?



Source video via @anabphoto pic.twitter.com/KznDMkGhdv — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) February 27, 2020

I can't wait to fish on my island!

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

