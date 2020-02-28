First Post! February 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Happy anniversary to this super awesome prediction by our ichiban Golden State Warriors fan
The Golden State Warriors would go on to lose the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thanks to LOL history, I can remember this awful prediction by Lightzout four years later.
His name is Wallace
pokemon was real in the uk this whole time pic.twitter.com/fmnGefE2fX— short king felix (@fox_mitt) February 27, 2019
I don't care if this is a repost, it still makes me laugh.
This was a funny bit by Colbert and Senator Warren
When I tell you this sent me FLAT on the floor pic.twitter.com/lGzLpd75fS— marv 🗽 (@mrvndn) February 27, 2020
That Bezos part had me laughing.
Tom Nook fishing at Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons PAX East 2020 booth
Does it get any better than Tom Nook fishing at PAX East?— Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) February 27, 2020
Source video via @anabphoto pic.twitter.com/KznDMkGhdv
I can't wait to fish on my island!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Baldur's Gate 3 preview: You've got worms
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pax East 2020 hands-on preview
- Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps hands-on preview: I believe I can fly
- Streets of Rage 4 hands-on preview at Pax East 2020
- CCP Games cancels EVE Fanfest 2020 due to coronavirus concerns
- Riot Games' FPS 'Project A' allegedly called Valorant, screens leaked
- Baldur's Gate 3 PAX East gameplay and Q&A wrap-up - details and announcements
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
New haircut, who dis? pic.twitter.com/lMyfhBBHQX— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 28, 2020
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 28, 2020