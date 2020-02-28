New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! February 28, 2020

Hey Hey Hey! It's First Post!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy anniversary to this super awesome prediction by our ichiban Golden State Warriors fan

He didn't even know the name of the Cuyahoga River...

The Golden State Warriors would go on to lose the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thanks to LOL history, I can remember this awful prediction by Lightzout four years later.

Lola wants to remind everyone that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals.

His name is Wallace

I don't care if this is a repost, it still makes me laugh.

This was a funny bit by Colbert and Senator Warren

That Bezos part had me laughing.

Tom Nook fishing at Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons PAX East 2020 booth

I can't wait to fish on my island!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

