Evening Reading - February 27, 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffers its largest one day point drop
BREAKING: Dow plummets more than 1,100 points or 4% as stock sell-off deepens in final minutes of trading https://t.co/T8yrpR8LHE pic.twitter.com/DVgbhdCJxv— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) February 27, 2020
We now go to PJ Foofington, investment adviser, for her take on the markets in turmoil.
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser $X $UVXY $SPY pic.twitter.com/jvblllV2E1— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 27, 2020
Clone Pikachu FTW
February 28, 2020
We stan Clone Pikachu.
good job pikachu pic.twitter.com/HsCe02exQL— Tylor (@theSirToasty) February 28, 2020
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/O4ppaEb0dx— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 27, 2020
I continue to chronicle the weather in my home town.
New Blood's Waste of Money sign wins PAX East 2020
Son of a bitch.— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) February 27, 2020
Well played, Dave.
Oh does your PAX booth NOT have a dedicated DJ stand?— OSH @ PAX East (@DaveOshry) February 27, 2020
Can't relate. pic.twitter.com/fbe8hTDJ5z
