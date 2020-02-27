Apex Legends System Override event introduces Deja Loot mode next week The next Apex Legends event has been outlined, with the System Override event set to usher in all-new game mode Deja Loot starting next week.

It's been a busy day in the gaming world and that includes more than what's being shown off at PAX East today. Over a little closer to home, Apex Legends is preparing for its next big event, set to begin next week. Respawn unveiled what's next for their battle royale earlier today, offering a first look at the System Override Collection Event.

The System Override Collection Event will be headlined by an all-new game mode called Deja Loot. Deja vu is the phenomenon where one feels like they've already experienced something previously and Deja Loot will work similarly.

Deja vu is not to be confused with repetitiveness.

Anyway, there's a system glitch out in the world and as a result, all loot in Deja Loot will respawn at the same location throughout the System Override Collection Event, while the Ring location will change daily. Deja Loot is set to begin on World's Edge for the first week before heading to King's Canyon.

To prep for Deja Loot excursions, players are receiving a new equipment item called the Evo Shield. The Evo Shield will grow stronger as players inflict more damage on non-downed players. The Evo Shield's progress will carry over, even if its holder has died, so if it gets picked up in the late game, it could come in handy. The Evo Shield is only available in Deja Loot, but Respawn will be monitoring the action and is considering extending it to all game modes in the future.

Other things to look out for with this upcoming event include 24 Assimilation-themed cosmetic Apex Packs, which include new legendary character and weapon skins. Anyone who's able to collect them all will also receive the Octane Heirloom set for no extra charge.

Apex Legends' System Override Collection Event is set to begin on March 3 and will last for two weeks. The Apex Legends website will have more information.