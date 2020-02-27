Watch the IEM Katowice 2020 livestream here If you can't get into the audience to cheer on your favorite team at IEM Katowice, tune in remotely by watching the livestream right here!

IEM Katowice 2020 is currently underway and those looking to catch the action can watch the livestream right here. This is no doubt going to be important for a lot of viewers given the recent development. It seems as if the event is not allowing an on-site audience. Thankfully, IEM Katowice is livestreamed around the globe, so we can all at least still see the action unfold.

IEM Katowice 2020 livestream

Watch live video from ESL_CSGO on www.twitch.tv

This major event sees people travel from all around the world to support their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team as they battle it out for pride, glory, and of course a share of the prize pool.

Unfortunately, Intel and the ESL, the organizers behind IEM Katowice, have made the difficult decision to not allow people into the stadium to view and cheer on their teams. This comes as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The disruptive force that is COVID-19 has so far affected the games industry in major ways. Nintendo has stated there will be delays for Animal Crossing Switch pre-orders in Japan, several companies have pulled out of both PAX East and GDC 2020, and Overwatch League matches have been canceled.

While this is certainly highly inconvenient for viewers who have paid for flights and tickets to the event, the safety of the public and people's wellbeing is the top priority. Having a stadium full of people is inviting problems.

Until the coronavirus is under control, there’s a very good chance we’ll see more events canceled or companies pulling out. GDC is one of the biggest events of the year, so to have so many companies already remove themselves is certainly concerning for what lies ahead. There are many more events on the horizon and one that draws a significant amount of attention is E3.

For now, though, fans of CSGO will need to support their favorite teams by tuning into the IEM Katowice 2020 livestream.