Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay & story Interview: "Rule of cool"

The "Rule of cool" will make you want to play Baldur's Gate 3 even more than you already do.
Bill Lavoy
After today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay demo at PAX East 2020, just about everyone is onboard to see what Larian Studios has in store when the game launches into early access. At Shacknews, we’re all over everything about Baldur’s Gate 3, including sending our own Blake Morse to a preview event to check the game out and talk to the development team about the gameplay and story. Please take a look.

What stood out to me was the “Rule of cool” used by Larian Studios when developing Baldur’s Gate 3. If they see something cool, or think of something cool, they want to put into the game and keep it there. That, friends, is a damn good approach to game development, and from what we’ve seen from gameplay already, it appears to be paying off.

Of course, we don’t currently have a release date for Baldur’s Gate 3, but it appears the game will enter early access on PC via Steam in 2020. We also know it’s coming to Google Stadia, but no other platforms have been announced. You can follow along with Shacknews’ coverage of Baldur’s Gate 3 and keep an eye on our video game release dates 2020 calendar.

For more great content like the Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay and story interview, be sure to visit us at both the Shacknews YouTube channel, and the GamerHubTV YouTube channel.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

