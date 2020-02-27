Watch the Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal livestream here Longing to see more about Baldur's Gate 3? You can watch the Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal livestream right here.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming. This is a fact that fans have been letting sink in for a few months now, since Larian Studios first revealed the game. What’s even more exciting, though, is that we’ll finally see our first look at gameplay during a special worldwide reveal at PAX East. If you’re a fan of Dungeons & Dragons, or just excited about another great RPG to sink your teeth into, then you can watch the Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay reveal livestream right here.

The worldwide Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay reveal will take place live from PAX East at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST / 9 PM CET. For those not attending PAX East in person, the event will be livestreamed via the Google Stadia YouTube page. We’ve also embedded the livestream below, which should make it much easier to watch.

Built within the world of Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 will take players on an exciting journey through a world where evil forces await. The fate of Faerun lies in the hands of the player, and Larian Studios has taken the helm of the project. For those who aren’t aware of Larian’s past games, the studio is well known and loved for its work on Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2, both of which captured the heart and feel of the classic RPG very well.

Players have been waiting for a new entry in the Baldur’s Gate series for quite a while now, and we could even see a release as soon as 2020. It’s going to be interesting to see how Larian Studios has approached the entire project. Make sure you tune in to today’s livestream for the first look at Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay, and be sure to keep your eyes right here on our Baldur’s Gate 3 hub for even more info and coverage of the upcoming RPG.