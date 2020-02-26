Predator: Hunting Grounds to get trial weekend on PS4 & PC late March 2020 Those looking to dive into the jungles and become the hunter or the hunted will be happy to know Predator: Hunting Grounds is getting a free trial weekend ahead of its launch.

The free trial weekend for Predator: Hunting Grounds was announced via PlayStation on Twitter and the PlayStation blog on February 26, 2020. According to the post, Illfonic will be hosting a free trial weekend of Predator: Hunting Grounds from March 27, starting at 5PM PST / 8PM EST and lasting through March 29, 2020. The trial will be available to play on PS4 to anyone with PlayStation Plus membership or on PC via the Epic Games Store. Crossplay will also be available that will allow PS4 players to play with PC players during the trial.

Predator: Hunting Grounds has been a much-anticipated game on the 2020 gaming calendar for any fans of horror and sci-fi, not the least of which is because of Illfonic’s impressive work on Friday the 13th: The Game. Shacknews spoke to Studio Art Director Tramell Issac, who shared that the team was gathering material from across the Predator franchise to build a game that improved upon the lessons learned from his team’s work on Friday the 13th. With this free trial weekend, we’ll finally get a hands-on glimpse of what Issac was talking about, and likely much more.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is slated to launch on April 24, 2020 via the PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store. Stay tuned for further details on its launch and the free trial weekend as we get closer to both.