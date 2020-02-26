Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon rogue-lite puzzle game announced Get ready to play as Puzzle Knight in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, an upcoming offering from Yacht Club Games.

Today’s Yacht Club Games Presents had a surprise in store at the end of the livestream in the form of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, a rogue-lite puzzle-game hybrid that introduces a new character, Puzzle Knight.

A game page on the Yacht Club Games website described Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon.

Delve with Shovel Knight into the depths of the Pocket Dungeon in an action-packed puzzle adventure mashup like none other! Join your mysterious guide Puzzle Knight as you shovel through scads of foes, procure new equipment, and battle bosses both familiar and new. Explore a tale with endless twists and turns, quest as your favorite heroes, and even challenge a friend for fast-paced head-to-head competition in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon!

Enter a world of falling block puzzle games, with a dungeon-crawling twist! An all-new hybrid that’s never been seen before.

Bump into enemies to battle them and trade damage in a unique combat system. Group foes together for massive chain attacks while grabbing keys, power-ups, and potions to refill your health!

A bold new visual style complements a new story. Learn the ropes from your pal Puzzle Knight as you attempt to escape the mysterious Pocket Dungeon. Shovel Knight’s signature storytelling and humor are on full display!

Take control of more than 10 of your favorite heroes from the Shovel Knight universe, each with a unique power and play style.

What was missing from the announcement was any hint of a release date or platforms to expect Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon to appear on. All we know right now is that the first folks to get their hands on it will be attendees of PAX East 2020. Once know more, such as platforms and release date, we’ll be sure to update our video game release dates 2020 guide accordingly.