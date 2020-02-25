ShackStream: The adventures of Rusty Claymore continue

That’s right folks, the one and only Rusty Claymore is back for another week of adventuring through the land of Hyrule. Today we’ll continue our quest to gather enough hearts to finally claim the master sword as our own. We’re getting closer and closer to our goal of getting Link the 13 hearts necessary to claim the sword and I’m feeling like today might be the day.

We'll be going live at 4:45pm PT/7:45pm ET today.

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers who support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a hand linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support and doing it for Shacknews.