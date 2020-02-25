New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! February 25, 2020

Another day, another stock market selloff, and another First Post!

Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Joe Burrow ends his professional football career before it starts

His hands are too small to be the quarterback of the Bengals...

Windows error song

This is solid.

Stadia is in rough shape

That is a solid burn.

Rami swaps Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal's soundtracks for trailer magic

Solid work, Rami. Head to IGN.com for all your Doom Eternal coverage. This latest commercial for Doom Eternal features music that fits worse than these videos above.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Hello, Meet Lola