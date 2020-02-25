First Post! February 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Joe Burrow ends his professional football career before it starts
Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.— Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020
His hands are too small to be the quarterback of the Bengals...
Windows error song
This is solid.
Stadia is in rough shape
Stadia has more Teraflops than owners— Daniel Switzer (@daniel_switzer) February 24, 2020
That is a solid burn.
Rami swaps Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal's soundtracks for trailer magic
Because the love between Animal Crossing and DOOM seems to be mutual, I could not not make this. Volume warning, obviously. pic.twitter.com/N5s61wnm9m— Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) February 25, 2020
Solid work, Rami. Head to IGN.com for all your Doom Eternal coverage. This latest commercial for Doom Eternal features music that fits worse than these videos above.
Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear through Hell’s armies to save humanity. DOOM Eternal launches on 03.20.20. pic.twitter.com/4zXYawojoq— Bethesda (@bethesda) February 24, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 25, 2020.

Such a Doops. 🐶💙
Such a Doops. 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/jpf5eoBWQc— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 25, 2020
What are you up to today?
