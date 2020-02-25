First Post! February 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Joe Burrow ends his professional football career before it starts

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

His hands are too small to be the quarterback of the Bengals...

Windows error song

This is solid.

Stadia is in rough shape

Stadia has more Teraflops than owners — Daniel Switzer (@daniel_switzer) February 24, 2020

That is a solid burn.

Rami swaps Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal's soundtracks for trailer magic

Because the love between Animal Crossing and DOOM seems to be mutual, I could not not make this. Volume warning, obviously. pic.twitter.com/N5s61wnm9m — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) February 25, 2020

Solid work, Rami.

Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear through Hell’s armies to save humanity. DOOM Eternal launches on 03.20.20. pic.twitter.com/4zXYawojoq — Bethesda (@bethesda) February 24, 2020

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

