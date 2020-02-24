Evening Reading - February 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Shaqnews
Shaq: “I told Kobe there’s no I in team”— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2020
Kobe: “I know but there’s a “ME” in that mothafucka”
Legend. pic.twitter.com/6591HR2xAZ
More like Kobe news today.
7-year-old girl from Singapore wins Pokemon Junior Championship
this little girl champion from Singapore represents a hopeful future for gaming and esports pic.twitter.com/ajSTzm8jRu— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 24, 2020
She beat out a lot of older kids trying to be the best Pokemon Master.
"Human Computer" Katherine Johnson passed away at age 101
She is known for many achievements including calculating the flight trajecotry for the first manned space mission in 1961. Rest in peace.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/qOa9ryabgc— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 24, 2020
It's raining now, but it was great weather to vote early in Ohio today.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
2020: The Year of pulling out? 🤔— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 25, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 38 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/WxVoqbmaaN
- Now is not the time to buy a new GPU
- Shack Chat: Are limited-time events good or bad for players?
- Maneater hands-on preview: Chomping at the bit
- Further Overwatch League matches canceled in Korea due to coronavirus concerns
- Devolver Digital's Disc Room forces players into an alien death trap
- Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for Xbox Series X & Smart Delivery
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
FREE LOLA #BERNIE2020 pic.twitter.com/baADZQPQte— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 23, 2020
