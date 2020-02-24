Evening Reading - February 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shaqnews

Shaq: “I told Kobe there’s no I in team”



Kobe: “I know but there’s a “ME” in that mothafucka”



Legend. pic.twitter.com/6591HR2xAZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2020

More like Kobe news today.

7-year-old girl from Singapore wins Pokemon Junior Championship

this little girl champion from Singapore represents a hopeful future for gaming and esports pic.twitter.com/ajSTzm8jRu — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 24, 2020

She beat out a lot of older kids trying to be the best Pokemon Master.

"Human Computer" Katherine Johnson passed away at age 101

She is known for many achievements including calculating the flight trajecotry for the first manned space mission in 1961. Rest in peace.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

It's raining now, but it was great weather to vote early in Ohio today.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

2020: The Year of pulling out? 🤔



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 38 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/WxVoqbmaaN — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 25, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.