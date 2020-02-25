Overwatch takes Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge today Overwatch is ready to party by opening up Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge, which offers up a special New Orleans-themed skin for the game's notorious bandit.

While Overwatch is busy experimenting with new game modes and exploring different ways to experience the action, Blizzard isn't letting any of that get in the way of the game's various events. Over the past couple of years, the publisher has offered different themed events centered around some of Overwatch's finest characters. Now, another all-new event has come along, this one centered around the rowdy bandit Ashe. On Tuesday, Blizzard announced the start of Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge.

As has been the case with the various character-based events that have come before, Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge will reward players for jumping into Overwatch with different icons, sprays, and skins all centered around more recent Overwatch addition, Ashe. The rewards will peak with an all-new Epic Skin for Ashe. (And yes, that skin also offers up some different duds to trusted Ultimate attacker Bob.)

Here are the different rewards that can be picked up over the course of Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge:

2 new Player Icons (Win 3 games)

(Win 3 games) 1 new Spray (Win 6 games)

(Win 6 games) Mardi Gras Ashe Epic Skin (Win 9 games)

That's three games of either Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade modes, so pick your favorite game mode and start playing. On top of that, Overwatch users can earn up to another five Sprays by checking out some of their favorite Twitch streamers between now and the end of Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge. For more on which streamers are eligible to help you earn rewards, be sure to check out the Overwatch website.

Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge starts today and will last all the way through Monday, March 9. It's open across all Overwatch platforms. And don't forget to try out Overwatch's new Experimental Mode as long as you're in the game, because that's also starting up today.