New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Overwatch takes Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge today

Overwatch is ready to party by opening up Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge, which offers up a special New Orleans-themed skin for the game's notorious bandit.
Ozzie Mejia
1

While Overwatch is busy experimenting with new game modes and exploring different ways to experience the action, Blizzard isn't letting any of that get in the way of the game's various events. Over the past couple of years, the publisher has offered different themed events centered around some of Overwatch's finest characters. Now, another all-new event has come along, this one centered around the rowdy bandit Ashe. On Tuesday, Blizzard announced the start of Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge.

As has been the case with the various character-based events that have come before, Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge will reward players for jumping into Overwatch with different icons, sprays, and skins all centered around more recent Overwatch addition, Ashe. The rewards will peak with an all-new Epic Skin for Ashe. (And yes, that skin also offers up some different duds to trusted Ultimate attacker Bob.)

Overwatch - Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge

Here are the different rewards that can be picked up over the course of Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge:

  • 2 new Player Icons (Win 3 games)
  • 1 new Spray (Win 6 games)
  • Mardi Gras Ashe Epic Skin (Win 9 games)

That's three games of either Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade modes, so pick your favorite game mode and start playing. On top of that, Overwatch users can earn up to another five Sprays by checking out some of their favorite Twitch streamers between now and the end of Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge. For more on which streamers are eligible to help you earn rewards, be sure to check out the Overwatch website.

Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge starts today and will last all the way through Monday, March 9. It's open across all Overwatch platforms. And don't forget to try out Overwatch's new Experimental Mode as long as you're in the game, because that's also starting up today.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola