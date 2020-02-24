Devolver Digital's Disc Room forces players into an alien death trap This puzzle-tastic game has you transcending death to learn new abilities as you navigate a terrifying room of alien death traps.

If you've ever fancied pretending you had just been dropped in a terrifying alien deathtrap, Devolver Digital's Disc Room may very well be what you've been waiting for.

Disc Room takes place in the year 2089, where a massive disc has appeared in Jupiter's orbit. You're part of an international group of scientists formed in an effort to try and figure out what exactly is going on inside. Yep, that sounds like a Devolver Digital game, alright.

Except it's not like there's some sort of party taking place there. There's a swath of intelligent saw blades, a labyrinth of horrors best described as death traps, and all kinds of ways to kill you. Seriously, if you can think of it, they've probably got you covered in that thing.

But there's a silver lining to what's going on – you can absorb a variety of different abilities from the discs that can slice you up and kill you. Eventually, you'll dash, bend time, clone yourself, and become intimately familiar with the disc. You basically have to get to know it as you know yourself, or you're going to be in for a world of hurt.

"I don't understand any of this shit," says Fork Parker, President of Devolver Digital, via press release. Neither do we, but it sure does sound awesome – especially if you love super hard games.

If you're going to PAX East (and aren't afraid of coronavirus, apparently) you can try Disc Room when it's playable there from February 27 through March 1.