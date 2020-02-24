Gerudo Secret Club password - Breath of the Wild Learn how to acquire the Gerudo Secret Club password in Breath of the Wild.

As you play through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll find various secrets and hidden areas to explore. While exploring Gerudo Town, you can actually come across several women talking about the Gerudo Secret Club, a hidden place with various outfits available to purchase. To gain access, you’re going to need to acquire the Gerudo Secret Club password. Thankfully, we can walk you through the entire process right here, so let’s get started.

Gerudo Secret Club password – Breath of the Wild

To obtain the Gerudo Secret Club password, players are going to have to jump through a few hoops. After you gain access to Gerudo Town with the Gerudo Outfit, you can make your way through the city to a small room with several women talking. If you approach and listen to their conversation, they will talk quietly about a secret club. Unfortunately, they notice you listening and shoo you away.

The women won't tell you the password if you're standing where they can see you.

To eavesdrop on the conversation, head off the balcony and look for a set of stairs directly to the right (when looking away from the women’s location). Head up these stairs into another small room, and approach the window that rests just behind the women. If you press A here you can listen in on their conversation.

The Gerudo Secret Club password is GSC Diamond.

Once you have the Gerudo Secret Club password, you’ll want to head to the location of the club, which can be found on the northeastern side of the town. Use the map we’ve included below to find it more easily. Approach the door and confirm the Gerudo Secret Club password, which is GSC Diamond.

The Gerudo Secret club location.

Giving the correct code will grant you access to the club interior, where you can sell items, as well as purchase two new outfits; the Radiant Armor set, as well as the Desert Voe armor set.

Now that you know how to get the Gerudo Secret Club password, head back over to our BoTW guide for even more handy information.