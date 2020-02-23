Weekend Discussion - February 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Deontay Wilder wanted to die in the ring
“I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. That’s what I do.”— ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020
Deontay Wilder after losing to Tyson Fury. #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/5QpChJgjK8
It is probably for the best that his corner threw in the towel, but he really didn't want to quit.
Design job description red flags
Design job description red flags:— Mitch Goldstein (@mgoldst) February 22, 2020
“ninja”
“unicorn”
“fast-paced environment”
“magic”
“work hard, play hard”
“rock star”
“family”
“wear multiple hats”
“disrupt”
“earning potential”
“possibility of becoming full-time”
“guru”
"must know (ridiculously long list of stuff)”
Rockstars who wear multiple hats, am I right?
Dunkey is having fun in Dreams for PS4
He's truly a national treasure.
February 23, 2020
Check out this high quality Internet video
My mans out here killing it 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OBGHn6iaQi— ClaseElClásico 🇩🇴 (@_greattscott) February 22, 2020
That dog sure can dance. Way to go on that video, Internet.
The Valve Index fell 10% today on the news of VR HMD production issues related to the coronavirus.https://t.co/WQXNi7e0Yf— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 22, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't come out for a month. Please understand, @LolaShacknews. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t come out for a month. Please understand, @LolaShacknews. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
