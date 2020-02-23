Weekend Discussion - February 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Deontay Wilder wanted to die in the ring

“I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. That’s what I do.”



Deontay Wilder after losing to Tyson Fury. #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/5QpChJgjK8 — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

It is probably for the best that his corner threw in the towel, but he really didn't want to quit.

Design job description red flags

Design job description red flags:



“ninja”

“unicorn”

“fast-paced environment”

“magic”

“work hard, play hard”

“rock star”

“family”

“wear multiple hats”

“disrupt”

“earning potential”

“possibility of becoming full-time”

“guru”

"must know (ridiculously long list of stuff)” — Mitch Goldstein (@mgoldst) February 22, 2020

Rockstars who wear multiple hats, am I right?

Dunkey is having fun in Dreams for PS4

He's truly a national treasure.

Check out this high quality Internet video

My mans out here killing it 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OBGHn6iaQi — ClaseElClásico 🇩🇴 (@_greattscott) February 22, 2020

That dog sure can dance. Way to go on that video, Internet.

The Valve Index fell 10% today on the news of VR HMD production issues related to the coronavirus.https://t.co/WQXNi7e0Yf — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 22, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for February 23, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t come out for a month. Please understand, ⁦@LolaShacknews⁩. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020

