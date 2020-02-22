Weekend Discussion - February 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
That saying about the early worm is true
Indie devs crowding to get on that Top Selling list pic.twitter.com/enCqY2axQH— Eka 🔜 PAX East (@Ekanaut) February 22, 2020
Really makes you think.
Nailed it
This did not go as planned 😅 pic.twitter.com/HQaWiVv3TF— ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2020
Sometimes you have to shoot your shot.
Both Hype Trains have left the station
Which one are YOU looking forward to on March 20th? pic.twitter.com/N7w3iiIjGZ— Harry Skingle (@h_skingle) February 20, 2020
Which hype train are you aboard?
Nintendo Minute ranks Animal Crossing characters
Kit and Krysta are great. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- HAL Laboratory celebrates 40th anniversary with colorful mural
- Valve Index VR HMD supply constraints worsened by coronavirus issues
- Now is not the time to buy a new GPU
- Maneater hands-on preview: Chomping at the bit
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes
- The Cartridge Family 093 – Ninja Goes Full Mamba, StarCraft: Ghost Lives
- What's new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2?
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Announcements & news from the Nintendo Direct
- HyperX ChargePlay Clutch review: Now you're playing with power
- Shack Chat: Are limited-time events good or bad for players?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 21: PlayStation Essentials
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The Valve Index fell 10% today on the news of VR HMD production issues related to the coronavirus.https://t.co/WQXNi7e0Yf— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 22, 2020
Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t come out for a month. Please understand, @LolaShacknews. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
