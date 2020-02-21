Evening Reading - February 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Steve Harvey's existential dread brings me joy

This video had me laughing my head off.

Chuggo - Ah C'mon

Ah C'mon fuggin guy!

Look at this bird

An immature Great Blue Heron that was hanging out near some open water. I haven't seen these guys in a few months! The brownish tinge to its wing feathers and darker bill help to mark this one as immature. pic.twitter.com/Rqz5UY9XHC — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 21, 2020

Another great Helvetica photo!

David Byrne is a cooky guy, and I am here for it

It's like 60 Minutes on acid.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Valve Index fell 10% today on the news of VR HMD production issues related to the coronavirus.https://t.co/WQXNi7e0Yf — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 22, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 21, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t come out for a month. Please understand, ⁦@LolaShacknews⁩. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020

