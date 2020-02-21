Evening Reading - February 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Steve Harvey's existential dread brings me joy
This video had me laughing my head off.
Chuggo - Ah C'mon
Ah C'mon fuggin guy!
Look at this bird
An immature Great Blue Heron that was hanging out near some open water. I haven't seen these guys in a few months! The brownish tinge to its wing feathers and darker bill help to mark this one as immature. pic.twitter.com/Rqz5UY9XHC— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 21, 2020
Another great Helvetica photo!
David Byrne is a cooky guy, and I am here for it
It's like 60 Minutes on acid.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- HAL Laboratory celebrates 40th anniversary with colorful mural
- Valve Index VR HMD supply constraints worsened by coronavirus issues
- Now is not the time to buy a new GPU
- Maneater hands-on preview: Chomping at the bit
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes
- The Cartridge Family 093 – Ninja Goes Full Mamba, StarCraft: Ghost Lives
- What's new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2?
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Announcements & news from the Nintendo Direct
- HyperX ChargePlay Clutch review: Now you're playing with power
- Shack Chat: Are limited-time events good or bad for players?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 21: PlayStation Essentials
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The Valve Index fell 10% today on the news of VR HMD production issues related to the coronavirus.https://t.co/WQXNi7e0Yf— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 22, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t come out for a month. Please understand, @LolaShacknews. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
