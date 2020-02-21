Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 21: PlayStation Essentials

There are a lot of games out there right now that are essential to own right now! Not later, now! PlayStation is rounding up all of those games that you must have right now, as part of its Essential Picks Sale. This is a big sale headlined by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is the best single-player Star Wars game to come out in quite some time. So be sure to give that a look. If you're looking for some more international flavor, there are a lot of PlayStation games that have hit it big in Japan. That ranges from the Kingdom Hearts series to Final Fantasy to games you might not expect to be a big deal in Japan, like Life is Strange 2.
Elsewhere, if you haven't picked up The Division 2 in the wake of last week's big announcement, your time is running out. The base game is still just a mere $3 and will help you prep for the upcoming expansion. Even if you don't want the expansion, a full-blown AAA experience for the price of a cup of coffee is nothing to sneeze at.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- TT Isle of Man - FREE!
- Call of Cthulhu - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $20.09 (33% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $31.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $19.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Find some excellent games from across various publishers and save some money! Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Play and Save Sale.
- Goat Simulator - $3.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $17.49 (50% off)
- No animals were harmed in the making of this sale! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Wild World of Animals Sale.
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $9.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The best games from Ubisoft are on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Jump Force - $23.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate the best of anime all month long! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Anime Month Sale.
- Trover Saves the Universe - $22.49 (25% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $22.49 (55% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.09 (30% off)
- These are all must-play games and must be added to your collection! They're essentials! Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Essential Picks Sale.
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $29.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light - $29.99 (50% off)
- These games are huge in Japan and now you can play them at home! Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Big in Japan Sale.
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Need a great game, but don't have a lot to spend? Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
- If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you're getting The Sims 4 for free this month, but you'll probably want some expansions and bundles to go along with it. So celebrate 20 years of The Sims with the PlayStation 4 Sims Sale.
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- BioShock: The Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Sims 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Firewall Zero Hour - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $29.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog - $3.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $19.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $19.99 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $9.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $9.99 (50% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $23.99 (60% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $34.99 (30% off)
- Doraemon Story of Seasons - $34.99 (30% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $6.79 (67% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Vampyr - $33.49 (33% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- The King's Bird - $4.99 (75% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $7.49 (75% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
