First Post! February 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Sorry it is so late today, I have been slammed with back-to-back meetings for Shacknews. Great stuff coming down the pipe, but lots of meetings. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY 2020
BOOP BAH PEE pic.twitter.com/kZvVBI0F9L— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) February 21, 2020
That Marc Rebillet poops on these crowds.
Hero of Time
34 years ago today it all started!— Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) February 21, 2020
Released on February 21st, 1986 The Legend of Zelda is celebrating its 34th Birthday today!! 🎊🎊 pic.twitter.com/2iklC77hiN
The game that got me into this industry.
Look at this funny Internet video
Once that flavor kicked in it was over🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/SOBSSkCkrU— 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) February 20, 2020
Well done, Internet. Sweet video.
Bill Trinen, ladies and gentlemen
Narrator: This tree is the internet. https://t.co/imSbENH6Yi— Bill Trinen🦆🏈🌹🏆 (@trintran) February 21, 2020
That is a solid tweet, Bill.
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser $UVXY $SPY $FB pic.twitter.com/CL8oMPopLx— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 21, 2020
