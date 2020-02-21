First Post! February 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Sorry it is so late today, I have been slammed with back-to-back meetings for Shacknews. Great stuff coming down the pipe, but lots of meetings. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

BOOP BAH PEE pic.twitter.com/kZvVBI0F9L — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) February 21, 2020

That Marc Rebillet poops on these crowds.

Hero of Time

34 years ago today it all started!



Released on February 21st, 1986 The Legend of Zelda is celebrating its 34th Birthday today!! 🎊🎊 pic.twitter.com/2iklC77hiN — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) February 21, 2020

The game that got me into this industry.

Look at this funny Internet video

Once that flavor kicked in it was over🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/SOBSSkCkrU — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) February 20, 2020

Well done, Internet. Sweet video.

Bill Trinen, ladies and gentlemen

Narrator: This tree is the internet. https://t.co/imSbENH6Yi — Bill Trinen🦆🏈🌹🏆 (@trintran) February 21, 2020

That is a solid tweet, Bill.

