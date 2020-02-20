Evening Reading - February 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This was heartbreaking to watch

9 year old wanting to commit suicide due to being bullied. 💔💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/DysTrmlaiD — YouDontNeedToKnowMyName (@S11E11B11A) February 20, 2020

No one should ever feel this way, but for a 9 year old to want to harm himself, it's just not right. Someone started a GoFundMe to send the boy to Disneyworld, but that really isn't the point. Bullying is a huge problem, and people need to stop being dicks to each other.

One month until Doom Eternal is released

Head to IGN.com for all your Doom Eternal coverage.

Even Isabelle from Animal Crossing wants to rip and tear.

I had to get it out of my system. I will now rest. #AnimalCrossing #DoomEternal pic.twitter.com/fTLblzPMMd — Jeff Delgado (@Jeff_Delgado) February 20, 2020

Kenny Omega rocking a video game music is music t-shirt

Hero of Time.

Every day is love your pet day

every day is love your pet day pic.twitter.com/g08XdfsOKw — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) February 20, 2020

Aaron's dog Penny is adorable.

BTS Bill & Ted pics found on an old HDD

I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1. These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie: pic.twitter.com/xFSSeVAzSy — Alex Winter (@Winter) February 19, 2020

Radical!

Today would have been Kurt Cobain's birthday

#KurtCobain stopping a sexual assault on his In Utero tour. Nothing is more frightening than a shirtless 6’ 7” man with an accordian pointing and laughing at you. pic.twitter.com/aXEmhrbmWM — Dallas (@DallasMichaelM) February 20, 2020

In this video above he stopped a sexual assault midsong and then shamed the man at a Nirvana concert.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

The wind chill was really bad earlier today. One of the coldest days of the month here in Ohio.

Animal Crossing Hype Train rolls on

Anyone else firing up #AnimalCrossingNewLeaf on their 3DS today? pic.twitter.com/IQBzvlaDxp — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020

What I have learned so far from this #AnimalCrossingDirect:



Tom Nook is slowly taking over our lives. First off, he controls where we live and our mortgage, owns a phone company and he’s a CEO. What could be next?! pic.twitter.com/hNwVmAx7AB — Mallory Loar (@MalloryLoar) February 20, 2020

What I need to know immediately about Animal Crossing is: who on the island is giving residents these IMMACULATE shape ups. That shit clean pic.twitter.com/k2oXqrby5g — joe tirado 🔜 PAX East & GDC (@staymighty) February 20, 2020

I can't wait for this game to be released.

#OperationMuteCity

I love F-Zero Twitter. They are just flat out happy for #AnimalCrossing fans today, but deep down they feel like: pic.twitter.com/M0jiMxuKk9 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020

Nintendo doesn't care about F-Zero Twitter, but I do.

