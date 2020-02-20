New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews. Check out your Evening Reading!
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This was heartbreaking to watch

No one should ever feel this way, but for a 9 year old to want to harm himself, it's just not right. Someone started a GoFundMe to send the boy to Disneyworld, but that really isn't the point. Bullying is a huge problem, and people need to stop being dicks to each other.

One month until Doom Eternal is released

Head to IGN.com for all your Doom Eternal coverage.

Even Isabelle from Animal Crossing wants to rip and tear.

Kenny Omega rocking a video game music is music t-shirt

Hero of Time.

Every day is love your pet day

Aaron's dog Penny is adorable.

BTS Bill & Ted pics found on an old HDD

Radical!

Today would have been Kurt Cobain's birthday

In this video above he stopped a sexual assault midsong and then shamed the man at a Nirvana concert.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

The wind chill was really bad earlier today. One of the coldest days of the month here in Ohio.

Animal Crossing Hype Train rolls on

I can't wait for this game to be released.

#OperationMuteCity

Nintendo doesn't care about F-Zero Twitter, but I do.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel  if you want to watch me stream KUNAI tonight.

