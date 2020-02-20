Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order bonuses and deals Everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizon pre-order bonuses and deals.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only a few short weeks away from taking players on a nice deserted island getaway. If you’re excited for the upcoming Nintendo Switch release, then chances are you already have plans to pre-order the game. If you do, then knowing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order bonuses and deals is going to be very handy. Here’s what you’ll need to know.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order bonuses and deals

If you’re looking to pick up Animal Crossing: New Horizons before it releases, then chances are you’ll be more than happy just picking up the basic standard edition of the game. If you’re a collector, though, you’ve probably found yourself looking for some kind of special deal or pre-order bundle. We can help out with that, and we’ve scoured the net for some of the best options available to players.

If you’re looking for a cute pre-order bonus for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then look no further than Target’s Nintendo Switch and Journal Bundle. Available for just $59.99, the bundle includes the game as well as a journal with a 2020 calendar inside. It sold out already, with pre-orders set to arrive on March 20, 2020. However, we could still see it restocked at some point down the line, so keep an eye out.

Those looking to just pick up something simple with their game will find that Best Buy has a nice phone and tech badge to go along with their pre-orders. This badge can easily be stuck to the back of your phone, or even a laptop, and it includes Tom Nook, the iconic real estate mogul that has been a part of the series for years. Best Buy also has a special Bell Bag on offer, which might not be available for too much longer based on how quickly these things have been selling out.

On the other end of the spectrum, Walmart has several Tom Nook tote bags available to those who pre-order online. It’s while supplies last, though, so we expect they’ll probably run out soon if they haven’t already. You can also head to GameStop to pre-order, where you’ll find a nice double-sided poster available as part of the pre-order bonus.

For more info, just keep checking the pages for each store and then be sure to keep your eyes on our Animal Crossing: New Horizons hub.