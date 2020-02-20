Follow the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter for updates Looking for updates on the latest Animal Crossing? Make sure you follow the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter for updates right now.

Today brought a new Nintendo Direct, chock full of info about the upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch. While we’ve still got a good few weeks to go before release, Nintendo will be releasing a ton of updates over the coming days. If you want to keep up with the updates, then you’re going to need to follow the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter.

Follow the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter for updates

To continue to get live updates on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, make sure you follow @animalcrossing on Twitter. This is the official Twitter account for Nintendo’s series, and you’ll see a ton of new info and other things coming out via tweets on this channel.

You can find the official Animal Crossing: new Horizons Twitter right here, so make sure you give it a follow. In fact, Tom Nook has already made an appearance today to showcase just how excited he is about the upcoming Desert Island Getaway Package. We’ll be keeping an eye on the Twitter account ourselves and reporting on any new info that comes from it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is shaping up to be a fascinating and exciting adventure for Switch owners. While each console can only hold one island, you’ll be able to build ramps, bridges, and even terraform. There’s also the special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch, which looks absolutely beautiful.

Make sure you follow the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter, and be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons hub for all our coverage. New Horizons will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch March 20, 2020. We’re excited for a chance to dive back into the Animal Crossing world, and we can’t wait to see what Nintendo has done to improve the series this time around.