Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include Museum and other buildings In addition to your own additions to the Deserted Island Getaway Package, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has further facilities planned, like a Museum, special furniture shop, and more.

With the lengthy Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct, we got a whole slew of fresh information about the game, including the return of the museum. It was a lovely display of the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package, and we learned not just more about what we can do on the island, but a little bit about what’s in store once New Horizons launches, including some new facilities on the way to make your island life a little peachier. In addition to the museum, we also saw a tailor, furniture shop, and more.

The museum is a returning feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s been in previous games, although the island museum will undoubtedly be a fun addition to New Horizons. We already saw a dinosaur exhibit and aquarium full of sharks and tropical fish to name a few. The tailor and furniture store will no doubt also be appealing to players that want to uniquely customize their villager or their living quarters with fun additions.

These are just a few of the items on the way, but there’s plenty more where that came from. Be sure to check out all of our coverage on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct as we await the game’s launch on March 20, 2020, a prominent part of the 2020 gaming calendar.