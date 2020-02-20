New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include Museum and other buildings

In addition to your own additions to the Deserted Island Getaway Package, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has further facilities planned, like a Museum, special furniture shop, and more.
TJ Denzer
2

With the lengthy Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct, we got a whole slew of fresh information about the game, including the return of the museum. It was a lovely display of the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package, and we learned not just more about what we can do on the island, but a little bit about what’s in store once New Horizons launches, including some new facilities on the way to make your island life a little peachier. In addition to the museum, we also saw a tailor, furniture shop, and more.

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct went live on February 20, 2020, showing off a whole bunch of new information about New Horizons. After a refresher course on what we’ve seen out of the game, including multiplayer and tropical island delights, we got a look at some future plans for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Following launch, additional buildings will be on the way which will add some spice to the island. Players will be able to explore a museum, check out a unique clothing store to up their style, and even peruse a furniture store with special items islanders can’t build.

There will be a variety of shops and services coming in the additional buildings Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting later on.
The museum is a returning feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s been in previous games, although the island museum will undoubtedly be a fun addition to New Horizons. We already saw a dinosaur exhibit and aquarium full of sharks and tropical fish to name a few. The tailor and furniture store will no doubt also be appealing to players that want to uniquely customize their villager or their living quarters with fun additions.

These are just a few of the items on the way, but there’s plenty more where that came from. Be sure to check out all of our coverage on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct as we await the game’s launch on March 20, 2020, a prominent part of the 2020 gaming calendar.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    February 20, 2020 6:42 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include Musuem and other buildings

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 20, 2020 8:17 AM

      The video describes the buildings as "future development". Are they things that will only be added once you progress your island to a certain point (whatever that means), or are they game features that are literally not finished.

      The latter seems like a big problem, considering they're pretty important features in the Animal Crossing experience.

