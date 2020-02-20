Kojima teases Death Stranding PC release with new trailer Though we already knew Death Stranding was coming to PC this year, it seems that Kojima is ramping up to a release date announcement with a new trailer.

Death Stranding was the most divisive games released last year. You either loved it or hated it, and now PC players are one step closer to picking a side. Hideo Kojima, the namesake of Kojima Productions, has released a short trailer, presumably teasing the inevitable announcement of a Death Stranding PC release date.

New Death Stranding trailer teases impending PC release date

Hideo Kojima has shared an extremely brief teaser trailer in the early hours of Thursday morning. While most folk in the USA are sleeping off the dizzying thrill of the democratic debate, Kojima is preparing a gift for them to discover in the morning. This Death Stranding teaser, while only 45 seconds long, is sure to whet the appetite of a few gamers.

The trailer in question shows Sam Porter Bridges, the main character of Death Stranding, standing in a war-torn field. Barely a few seconds pass before a plane comes crashing down, forcing Sam to run toward the camera.

What we see next is a series of cuts showing Sam creeping through trenches and running through crossfire. These are highlighted by large text that reads “Coming 2020”.

If Death Stranding looks this good on PS4, imagine what it will look like on PC.

We’ve known since at least October of 2019 that Death Stranding was coming to PC in 2020. In fact, it was also made public that the release window would be “early summer” – the game’s Steam page says as much, too. However, it’s at least reassuring to know that the PC port of Death Stranding is still on-track and coming this year.

For those who may have forgotten about Death Stranding’s PC release and need a reminder of what’s in store for them, take a moment to look over Brittany Vincent’s review. In her Death Stranding review, she writes, “Death Stranding isn’t for everyone, but at the same time it’s about everyone. It’s about finding deeper connections that bring us all together and figuring out ways to honor them. I know it won’t resonate with everyone the way that it did me, but it doesn’t need to. It stands alone as one of the most unique titles I’ve ever played, and I feel truly richer for the experience of having played it.”

There’s no telling exactly when we’ll see Death Stranding coming to PC. Though if Kojima is releasing teasers now, there’s a good chance we’ll see a release date announcement soon. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest information on Kojima Productions’ other-worldly creation.