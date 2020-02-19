Evening Reading - February 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow at 6 AM PT
The Animal Crossing community reacting to the announcement that you can toast bread in New Horizons https://t.co/HRV5mr1b54 pic.twitter.com/wbMDEwSQ3X— Tylor (@theSirToasty) February 20, 2020
Shacknews will have you covered with the news as it breaks.
Computers before Internet were okay
February 20, 2020
It was fine. I played a lot of Minesweeper.
Check out this quality Internet video
Really stuck on this one 👌🏻— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) February 19, 2020
📱https://t.co/FhCODl3MRV pic.twitter.com/RdmJrlOJ86
A fine Internet video, indeed.
We take those
We'll take it. #NBA2K20https://t.co/tp4pH8FQzi pic.twitter.com/tKF0uos5sl— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) February 20, 2020
Nice work, Mega Ran.
Shacknews exclusive Doom content
DOOM Music pic.twitter.com/F02Iqu9YDD— mengo (@Mengo923) February 20, 2020
Honestly, just go to IGN.com if you want Doom Eternal coverage. They are getting all the exclusives. I just have memes for you folks.
Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital today
Best sight ever!!! https://t.co/g1G3VDwpi1 pic.twitter.com/kMs4u8LjOL— Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 19, 2020
It is a miracle that he is able to walk after the major car accident at the Daytona 500.
Maister signs with Spacestation Gaming
. - ALL ABOARD— Spacestation Gaming (@SpacestationGG) February 19, 2020
__________________ ____.
| @Maister_SSB | ||DD|____T_
| HYPE TRAIN | -|___|_ |_____|<
@.——————@. @--@-@-oo\
-you have reached your destination- pic.twitter.com/gOHxZclMtV
Great to see a Game & Watch main get this level of recognition.
February 19, 2020
Slasher sells out to Bloomberg
the Bloomberg campaign paid me $150 for this thank you king👑— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 19, 2020
Rod is great. Give him a follow on Twitter.
Nintendo Switch collectors
Nintendo fans whenever a new Switch model is released pic.twitter.com/rdPOf2422J— Saberspark (@Saberspark) February 19, 2020
This reminds me of the Nintendo DS days.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/j5WgiN7ZyS— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020
It is very cold in Canton.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
How dare they 🤦♂️— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 19, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 37 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/ILXsllyUK4
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes
- Interview: Control Executive Producer talks next-gen, success, and DLC
- Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge release date
- Stela, from Halo Infinite co-developers, set for Switch and PC in March
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC will be the last
- How to use The Witcher 3 cross-save on Nintendo Switch and PC
- Samsung Z Flip testing shows foldable phone screen may not be glass
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 19, 2020. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
The World Famous Dookie Bookerton from Poopsville. pic.twitter.com/626TCnOXuO— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 19, 2020
