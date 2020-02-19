Evening Reading - February 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow at 6 AM PT

The Animal Crossing community reacting to the announcement that you can toast bread in New Horizons https://t.co/HRV5mr1b54 pic.twitter.com/wbMDEwSQ3X — Tylor (@theSirToasty) February 20, 2020

Shacknews will have you covered with the news as it breaks.

Computers before Internet were okay

It was fine. I played a lot of Minesweeper.

Check out this quality Internet video

Really stuck on this one 👌🏻

📱https://t.co/FhCODl3MRV pic.twitter.com/RdmJrlOJ86 — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) February 19, 2020

A fine Internet video, indeed.

We take those

Nice work, Mega Ran.

Shacknews exclusive Doom content

Honestly, just go to IGN.com if you want Doom Eternal coverage. They are getting all the exclusives. I just have memes for you folks.

Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital today

It is a miracle that he is able to walk after the major car accident at the Daytona 500.

Maister signs with Spacestation Gaming

. - ALL ABOARD

__________________ ____.

| @Maister_SSB | ||DD|____T_

| HYPE TRAIN | -|___|_ |_____|<

@.——————@. @--@-@-oo\

-you have reached your destination- pic.twitter.com/gOHxZclMtV — Spacestation Gaming (@SpacestationGG) February 19, 2020

Great to see a Game & Watch main get this level of recognition.

Slasher sells out to Bloomberg

the Bloomberg campaign paid me $150 for this thank you king👑 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 19, 2020

Rod is great. Give him a follow on Twitter.

Nintendo Switch collectors

Nintendo fans whenever a new Switch model is released pic.twitter.com/rdPOf2422J — Saberspark (@Saberspark) February 19, 2020

This reminds me of the Nintendo DS days.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

It is very cold in Canton.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

How dare they 🤦‍♂️



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 37 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/ILXsllyUK4 — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 19, 2020

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 hype train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

The World Famous Dookie Bookerton from Poopsville. pic.twitter.com/626TCnOXuO — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 19, 2020

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.