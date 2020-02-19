New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 19, 2020

It's that time, Shacknews. Check out your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow at 6 AM PT

Shacknews will have you covered with the news as it breaks.

Computers before Internet were okay

It was fine. I played a lot of Minesweeper.

Check out this quality Internet video

A fine Internet video, indeed.

We take those

Nice work, Mega Ran.

Shacknews exclusive Doom content

Honestly, just go to IGN.com if you want Doom Eternal coverage. They are getting all the exclusives. I just have memes for you folks.

Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital today

It is a miracle that he is able to walk after the major car accident at the Daytona 500.

Maister signs with Spacestation Gaming

Great to see a Game & Watch main get this level of recognition.

Slasher sells out to Bloomberg

Rod is great. Give him a follow on Twitter.

Nintendo Switch collectors

This reminds me of the Nintendo DS days.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

It is very cold in Canton.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 hype train boards here!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

