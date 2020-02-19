How to change your pirate in Sea of Thieves There is now a way for players to change the appearance of their pirates in Sea of Thieves while maintaining all progress.

You can now change your pirate in Sea of Thieves while keeping everything you’ve unlocked. This new ability has arrived with the Crews of Rage update in February of 2020, and although it’s not a free mechanic, it will let you alter your pirate’s appearance.

How to change your pirate

It’s been a while since Sea of Thieves first released and some players have grown tired of how their pirate looks. Some players now want a smaller pirate, others might want to try and get one with a dead eye and scar combo, and some might prefer to try out another gender. For these players, there is the Pirate Appearance Potion.

Buying the Pirate Appearance Potion allows you to change your pirate in Sea of Thieves while getting to keep all your progress and unlocks.

The Pirate Appearance Potion is a new item in the Pirate Emporium that players can buy. This new item allows players to change the appearance of their pirate for the low cost of 149 Ancient Coins, which is $1.99 USD.

To actually change the appearance of your pirate, complete the following steps:

Load up Sea of Thieves and select the Pirate Emporium from the main menu Select Purchase Ancient Coins at the bottom of the menu and choose the Secret Stash of the Ancients, or 150 Ancient Coins Purchase the Pirate Appearance Potion from the shop Exit Sea of Thieves and load it back up Choose your new pirate from the carousel of random pirates!

After purchasing and reloading Sea of Thieves, players will be given the option to choose a new pirate. This will be the same pirate selection process as when the game first started: ten randomly generated pirates. Remember you can “lock” a pirate so that it isn’t replaced. Stay in this screen searching through pirates until you find one you love!

This new pirate change system allows players to keep all their progress. Everything you’ve done so far in Sea of Thieves will be saved. If you’ve managed to fully complete the Shores of Gold Tall Tale, that is saved. If you’ve managed to kill the Shrouded Ghost, that is saved too. The only thing that changes is your pirate’s appearance. You will of course need to put on your clothes, change your hair, and tweak any other cosmetic appearances once you load into the game.

Now that you know how to change your pirate in Sea of Thieves, you can focus on more important matters, like finishing the latest Bilge Rat adventure! For more helpful tips, check out the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide and walkthrough.