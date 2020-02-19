Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions trailer brings the soccer drama Love soccer and anime? Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has both in droves for you, so you should keep this game on your radar.

Stylish anime soccer game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions looks like an exciting riff on the sports genre, especially if you love drama and series the have gone on since the '80s.

The latest entry in Captain Tsubasa's video game repertoire just got a brand new story trailer, which introduces a gaggle of the game's player personalities and some of the stories behind them. It's quite an entertaining watch, even if you've never seen the anime series before – and even if you don't know a thing about soccer.

There's a wide variety of different players showcased in the trailer that you'll want to learn about, especially the Tachibana Twins, who look like they might have some interesting moves out on the field.The rival team should watch out for them, obviously.

Blake Morse had an opportunity to try the game out. Here's what he thought about it in his brief preview:

"I grew up in the era of quirky sports games like EA’s Mutant League series, Midway’s Arch Rivals and Capcom’s Mega Man Soccer and playing Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions gave me a very similar vibe. It feels like an anime when you’re playing it and I can only imagine that the strategic aspects of the game are more expansive than what I was able to witness in my short hands-on preview of the game. Captain Tsubasa feels like it could fill a gap in casual sports games that has been present for far too long."

There currently isn't a release date for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions just yet, but it's coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.