Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.2 Echoes of a Falling Star now live A whole new bushel of updates, improvement, new story quests, and more have just been added to Final Fantasy 14.

If you're a faithful Final Fantasy 14 player, the latest patch for Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers should have you practically drooling over all of the latest changes.

Patch 5.2 is here, and it adds the next tier of Final Fantasy 14's Eden raids, Final Fantasy 7's Ruby Weapon as a boss encounter, and additional story quests that lead up to the next phase of the NieR: Automata alliance raids. There are also a selection of new Qiqirin beast tribe quests and additional main scenario quests, which should take you quite a while to play through.

Aside from major upgrades, there have been changes made to materialize melding, alterations to fishing hooksets to make it simpler to go fishing and bring home a large bounty, and even more time to hang out in duties following their completion.

Of course, all of these additions are simply Cliff's notes when it comes to all of the additions you can read through in the official patch notes that can be found at the Final Fantasy 14 website.

Echoes of a Fallen Star will introduce the first chapter of the Sorrows of Werlyt adventure with Ruby Weapon, and you can check out just some of the newly-implemented changes in the trailer above. In the meantime, be sure to let us know if you're a Final Fantasy 14 player who's going to go check out all of these great new changes and additions. If it didn't already take you dozens of hours to play through the game, it certainly will now.