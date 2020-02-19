Cooking Mama: CookStar announced with new trailer Mama is back, and she's coming to the Nintendo Switch with a whole new book of recipes to school you in the kitchen.

Cooking Mama is making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch, and she's about to whip up the delicious dish we didn't know we needed.

A trailer has finally emerged for Cooking Mama: CookStar, Mama's latest outing for Cooking Mama on the Switch, which is a pleasant return to form for the popular series of cooking mini games. This time around, it looks like we're in for much of the same, only there are some fun flairs to this adventure that will catch your eye.

Yes, Mama will spend time mixing ingredients together and chopping things up, but this time she'll also be making some Insta-worthy foods that you won't be able to stop drooling over. Rainbow grilled cheese, anyone? That's not the only Instagram-inspired element of the game, though. You can also take pictures of your completed food, add stickers, and post it online.

Cooking Mama: CookStar seems like a fun evolution of the classic cooking series, and aside from putting Mama in Smash, this is probably the best thing Nintendo could have done for fans hungry for more of her. It's set to arrive on the system in March, and it'll run $39.99. That's about the prize of a decent meal with a friend or two, so surely you can spare it for Mama's first HD adventure? At least it's not another mobile game.

Hopefully, this also means there's more to come in the form of classic Cooking Mama titles coming to Switch in the form of a collection. Fans can dream, right?