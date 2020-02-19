Dangerous Driving 2 will debut at PAX East 2020 Three Fields Entertainment has announced Dangerous Driving 2, and the sequel to its arcade racer will make its first appearance at PAX East 2020.

Dangerous Driving allowed former developers at Criterion on the Burnout series to return to their roots. The game featured everything one should expect from a spiritual successor made by Burnout devs, including high-speed competitive racing, massive crashes, and over-the-top metal-bending havoc. Now, developer Three Fields Entertainment is returning with a sequel to their new arcade racing franchise. Dangerous Driving 2 has been announced and will debut at PAX East 2020.

Three Fields Entertainment announced Dangerous Driving 2 and its presence at PAX East 2020 on February 19, 2020 in a press release. Three Fields is ready to bring the Dangerous Driving franchise into another generation after its debut in 2019. Having developed both Dangerous Driving and its even more crashy counterpart, Danger Zone, Three Fields looks is confident at sharing their latest project with players at PAX East 2020 in Boston on February 27, 2020 through to March 1, 2020, where players will be able to see it for the first time in action on the Nintendo Switch.

Games like Danger Zone and the first Dangerous Driving have aimed to deliver a proper Burnout-style experience. With Dangerous Driving 2, Three Fields Entertainment intends to improve even further upon that.

“Dangerous Driving 2 will truly be our best game yet,” said Three Fields Entertainment Founder and Creative Director Alex Ward. “[We’re] delivering new features our fans have been clamouring for such as Nintendo Switch support and split screen and building on the innovations we as game makers are passionate about including interactive music and emergent game modes, as well as addressing the areas we weren’t happy with in the last game.”

In addition to the Nintendo Switch, Dangerous Driving 2 will also reportedly be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Although not yet rated by the ESRB at the time of this writing, Three Fields is still currently aiming for release sometime during the holidays in 2020.

Be sure to stay tuned for more info on Dangerous Driving 2 and all the other goodies coming out of PAX East 2020 here at Shacknews.