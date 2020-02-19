First Post! February 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Cyberpunk 2077 release date countdown continues
February 19, 2020
Sigh.
No one asked for this
Supreme x @Oreo— The Supreme Saint (@TheSupremeSaint) February 17, 2020
Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/I6vlUpOBq5
Thanks, I hate it.
#OperationMuteCity
@Nintendo @NintendoAmerica @NintendoEurope Hey, it's me. #ReviveFZERO #OperationMuteCity pic.twitter.com/Qbil1tksDk— F4|FALCON [BF-2001x4] (@FZeroKid) February 7, 2020
Join the movement.
ちょっと息抜きに作成！— トヨ 2月14日新作アップロード (@toyo_channel) February 18, 2020
F-ZERO GXのブラックブルをLEGOで製作！！
これも動画にしたら面白そう！笑#LEGO #FZERO #エフゼロ pic.twitter.com/G6NZEysH8x
That is some awesome LEGO work.
Look at this awesome bird video
I can only upload 140 seconds of a video here, and this Red-bellied Woodpecker video of him snacking leisurely runs almost 4 minutes. He was one hungry bird. If you’d like to see the full version, I have it up over on YouTube: https://t.co/JqZ63kt2XC . pic.twitter.com/L9DUl0RvP9— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 19, 2020
Helvetica is truly the bird whisperer.
Hero of Time
WOOO! Destroyer of the wild indeed. @technosucks @shacknews #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/JARecZ8Qud— Rachel Akau (@ilimakitty) February 19, 2020
Love to see Rachel, Destroyer of the Wild, wreck these bad guys.
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Japanese Commercial pic.twitter.com/z44FTIqa0L— 90sManiax (@90sManiax) February 17, 2020
Bulletville? Interesting...
Getting started with the parkour system - by Lewis for #BulletVille // #indiedev #gamedev #gaming #UE4 #MadeWithUnreal #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/zFyWaZDDUM— NOWWA (@NowwaCorp) February 9, 2020
We are going to keep an eye on this.
New Burkleton profile picture
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/PXtYIYGbQa— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) February 17, 2020
It's very good.
Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
This little foof. pic.twitter.com/dAXtyHFjXf— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 19, 2020
