Evening Reading - February 18, 2020

It's time for Evening Reading, Shacknews! Check it out.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

I accept panda cookies

I want this panda to have all the cookies it desires.

Devolver Digital confirms E3 2020 is still happening

Fine. Their Devolver Direct was hilarious, at least.

Great, now we are getting scooped by Holographic Geoff Keighley.

Cookies and Cream Oreo milkshake no longer for sale at Swensons Drive-In on February 25, 2020

I would have ordered a billion of these if I wasn't lactose intolerant.

Lowpoly's football game Rivals looks dope

I am going to try it out soon.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

This was great.

Interesting levels popping up everyday in the Shacknews GOTY 2019.

New Dunkey video on the evolution of video game structure

I really appreciate when he does videos on topics like this.

N64-style Nintendo Switch

This custom Switch looks pretty dope.

THERE IS AN ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS DIRECT THIS WEEK

I am very excited for the Nintendo Direct this week.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

