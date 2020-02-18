Evening Reading - February 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
I accept panda cookies
This site uses panda cookies.— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) February 4, 2020
Do you accept the use of panda cookies? pic.twitter.com/D4MU98bXI9
I want this panda to have all the cookies it desires.
Devolver Digital confirms E3 2020 is still happening
E3 is still a go.— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) February 18, 2020
Fine. Their Devolver Direct was hilarious, at least.
EXCLUSIVE: @geoffkeighley to host MuppetCon 2020 during the week of #E32020 pic.twitter.com/TdSYihMGld— Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) February 16, 2020
Great, now we are getting scooped by Holographic Geoff Keighley.
Cookies and Cream Oreo milkshake no longer for sale at Swensons Drive-In on February 25, 2020
Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Our cookies & cream #OREO milkshake will be here until 2/24. Don't fret, we have a dark chocolate treat on deck that’s sure to satisfy! Any guesses? #Swenatics. #Akron #Cleveland #Columbus pic.twitter.com/q8twuwIFzs— Swensons Drive-In (@SwensonsDriveIn) February 17, 2020
I would have ordered a billion of these if I wasn't lactose intolerant.
Lowpoly's football game Rivals looks dope
Using animation layers to blend poses, players can now easily make high, low, and over the shoulder catches in Rivals!#gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/9Vu1K8xWid— Ryan Kamins (@lowpoly) February 18, 2020
I am going to try it out soon.
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019
Helpful parenting. #SuperMarioMaker2 pic.twitter.com/OrW1dc5QD6— The Entire Sink's Gone Rotten (@joefisher) February 19, 2020
This was great.
Interesting levels popping up everyday in the Shacknews GOTY 2019.
New Dunkey video on the evolution of video game structure
I really appreciate when he does videos on topics like this.
N64-style Nintendo Switch
Got my Switch to look like the N64 controller I had growing up— Saam (@saampahlavan) February 15, 2020
Mod by @argyletoast pic.twitter.com/c2OlNDKVWK
This custom Switch looks pretty dope.
THERE IS AN ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS DIRECT THIS WEEK
https://t.co/cZoPR1PMua pic.twitter.com/RrGhuqkVtc— Glitch (@GlitchxCity) February 18, 2020
I’m so excited! I hope you’ll be watching with me! https://t.co/SAK7to1TC8— Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 18, 2020
https://t.co/WrkoJa2bI0 pic.twitter.com/bTFmflGJDr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 18, 2020
me in march with animal crossing new horizons, spongebob rehydrated, and cooking mama cookstar on the switch pic.twitter.com/DMf6d3oY9i— sam ☾ no way way (@aonymph) February 18, 2020
I am very excited for the Nintendo Direct this week.
