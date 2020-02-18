Evening Reading - February 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

I accept panda cookies

This site uses panda cookies.

Do you accept the use of panda cookies? pic.twitter.com/D4MU98bXI9 — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) February 4, 2020

I want this panda to have all the cookies it desires.

Devolver Digital confirms E3 2020 is still happening

E3 is still a go. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) February 18, 2020

Fine. Their Devolver Direct was hilarious, at least.

EXCLUSIVE: @geoffkeighley to host MuppetCon 2020 during the week of #E32020 pic.twitter.com/TdSYihMGld — Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) February 16, 2020

Great, now we are getting scooped by Holographic Geoff Keighley.

Cookies and Cream Oreo milkshake no longer for sale at Swensons Drive-In on February 25, 2020

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Our cookies & cream #OREO milkshake will be here until 2/24. Don't fret, we have a dark chocolate treat on deck that’s sure to satisfy! Any guesses? #Swenatics. #Akron #Cleveland #Columbus pic.twitter.com/q8twuwIFzs — Swensons Drive-In (@SwensonsDriveIn) February 17, 2020

I would have ordered a billion of these if I wasn't lactose intolerant.

Lowpoly's football game Rivals looks dope

Using animation layers to blend poses, players can now easily make high, low, and over the shoulder catches in Rivals!#gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/9Vu1K8xWid — Ryan Kamins (@lowpoly) February 18, 2020

I am going to try it out soon.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

This was great.

Interesting levels popping up everyday in the Shacknews GOTY 2019.

New Dunkey video on the evolution of video game structure

I really appreciate when he does videos on topics like this.

N64-style Nintendo Switch

Got my Switch to look like the N64 controller I had growing up



Mod by @argyletoast pic.twitter.com/c2OlNDKVWK — Saam (@saampahlavan) February 15, 2020

This custom Switch looks pretty dope.

THERE IS AN ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS DIRECT THIS WEEK

I’m so excited! I hope you’ll be watching with me! https://t.co/SAK7to1TC8 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 18, 2020

me in march with animal crossing new horizons, spongebob rehydrated, and cooking mama cookstar on the switch pic.twitter.com/DMf6d3oY9i — sam ☾ no way way (@aonymph) February 18, 2020

I am very excited for the Nintendo Direct this week.

