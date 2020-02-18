New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Can you use mouse & keyboard in Dreams on PS4?

Media Molecule's Dreams on PlayStation 4 is a vast toolbox of sculpting, painting, texturing, animation, music, and more, but can you use a mouse and keyboard to control the fun?
TJ Denzer
After so many years of waiting, creative toolbox Dreams has launched on PlayStation 4. Media Molecule has stuffed a cavalcade of artistic tools into Dreams, allowing players to learn and explore its depth to craft nearly anything their mind can put together. The game is extremely comprehensive in its 3D artistic offerings, but controlling it is quite the endeavor, which leads to the question: will you be able to use PlayStation 4’s capabilities with a mouse and keyboard to handle to creative sweet of Dreams?

Dreams' interface is one that would benefit greatly from keyboard and mouse support to access its many tools and apply them accurately to the world.
Unfortunately, when it comes to control scheme that would be best suited to Dreams, the option of playing it with a mouse and keyboard on PlayStation 4 is currently unavailable. Instead, players must rely on either a regular PS4 DualShock 4 controller, for which you can handle Dreams through twin-stick functionality or motion controls via the DS4’s light bar, or you can use PlayStation Move controllers to get a bit more of a direct handle on things. For the time being, the game controls pretty well on both motion controller setups, so they’re advised over the more simplistic twin stick controls.

It’s simply unfortunate that Dreams is unable to utilize keyboard and mouse function at this time on PlayStation 4. Although PlayStation 4 will support both Bluetooth and USB capable mice and keyboards, Dreams can only be handled via the three aforementioned control schemes for the time being. Hopefully it’s something we can see Media Molecule add down the line, so as to add further assistance and accessibility to the creative suite in Dreams.

Having launched fully and just recently this February 2020, we hope to see the potential of Dreams grow in every direction. So hopefully, that means keyboard and mouse support might be somewhere in the pipeline for both creators and players in the cosmically vast artistic toolbox.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

