Xbox Game Pass adds Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0, & more later this month A swath of new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers, rejoice and prepare your backlogs for chaos!

Xbox Game Pass continues to stack additional games for folks looking to try out a wide variety of titles, and as February soon draws to a close, there will be a larger selection of games available.

On February 20, Xbox Game Pass is slated to add Ninja Gaiden 2, which finds Ryu Hayabusa squaring off against waves upon waves of enemies as he collects new weapons and cuts down those who would stand in his way. It's also challenging, if that's something you're into.

Then, on February 25, Kingdom Hearts 3 - Xbox One X Enhanced edition will be added to the service, so you can finally experience the final entry in the long-running Kingdom Hearts saga for free in addition to your Xbox Game Pass subscription fee.

Kingdom Hearts 3 isn't the only title hitting Game Pass that day, however. You can also expect to pick up Two Point Hospital, one of the most topsy turvy hospital simulators you'll ever see – people don't just get sick, their heads turn into lightbulbs.

Finally, on the same day, Wasteland Remastered will also be added to Xbox Game Pass. This is an updated version of the classic post-apocalyptic RPG with better graphics, sound, and an expanded musical score.

On February 26, Game Pass will welcome Yakuza 0, the game that started it all. You'll play as Kazuma Kiryu, before he became the respected member of the yakuza you know him as. Following that, on February 27, you can jump into the hilarious Jackbox Party Pack 3.

There are plenty of games making their way to Game Pass. If you're not a member, you may want to think about rectifying that ASAP. You'll be missing out on some excellent games if not.