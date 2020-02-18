Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct coming this week Get ready for an all new look at your Island Getaway Package! A Nintendo Direct is coming this week with a big spotlight on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It won’t be long before we’ll up to our neck in bell debt for Tom Nook again, but at least we’ll have a lovely island to explore in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game is coming fast in just one month, but if you can’t wait, Nintendo is ready to show you more of what you’ll be getting into on your tropical paradise. There’s a Nintendo Direct coming this week, ready to show an all-new in-depth look at Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-focused Nintendo Direct on February 18, 2020, via the Nintendo of America Twitter. On Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6AM PST / 9AM EST, Nintendo will be going live to share a 25-minute look at Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Tom Nook’s latest scheme- er… business venture… The Deserted Island Getaway Package. We’ve gotten looks in the past at some of the activity on the island including farming, fishing, and co-op multiplayer in local play and online, so it will be interesting to see what this next 25-minute Nintendo Direct has in store for us.

Tune in on February 20 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m ET for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! pic.twitter.com/3j4EaUw8Pl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

There are still plenty of questions up in the air for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After all, we’re quite curious if Nintendo is set on their recently revealed stipulation that players will be restricted to one island of play per Nintendo Switch console, per Animal Crossing: New Horizons copy. Though it may not take up much time, we’d love to hear Nintendo address this concern or, at the very least, explain the restriction. Either way, it should be a very illuminating Nintendo Direct for Animal Crossing fans as we come into the final stretch of weeks before the Launch of New Horizons on Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020

Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest news and info on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, coming from the Nintendo Direct on February 20. Want to check out more great 2020 games and schedule appropriately to spend your life in New Horizons? Be sure to check out our 2020 game release calendar and plan accordingly.