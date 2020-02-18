Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay premiere is coming in late February Larian Studios is ready to show the world its first taste of Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay. At PAX East and online, we'll get our next major look at the game.

At one time, Baldur’s Gate 3 felt like wistful thinking as code for the franchise was lost and licensing was stuck in limbo. So much to love and it was seemingly stranded in a sea of red tape and legal difficulties. Now we’re about to finally see our first glimpse of gameplay from the RPG veterans of Larian Studios, and it’s coming at PAX East and online at the end of February 2020.

Larian Studios shared their announcement of the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay reveal on February 18, 2020 via a video on their YouTube channel. Following up on an announcement that a big reveal would be coming back in January, Larian finally seems set and ready to share their work on Baldur’s Gate 3 with visitors of PAX East 2020 and the world around watching at home on February 27, 2020. Larian Studios Founder and Baldur’s Gate 3 Director Swen Vincke was excited to share that his team was ready to show the “tip of the veil” on Baldur’s Gate 3, and it would be done live during the Boston gaming convention. You can see the announcement in full below.

It’s fantastic to see that Larian is finally ready to show a glimpse of their hard work on Baldur’s Gate 3. According to Vincke, the team has poured their hearts and souls into ensuring that the return to the franchise after 20 years will be a fruitful one.

“We are on an adventure to make the best RPG that we have ever made,” Vincke claimed. “And that has required us to reinvent all of our tools, our technology, our processes, and, above all, also grow our team.”

Larian’s reveal on February 27, 2020 is sure to be an enjoyable one for everyone who has been waiting so long to see the game in action. It’s certainly better than when Google misstepped in claiming that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be coming to Stadia in 2020, well ahead of Larian announcing any kind of launch window.

Stay tuned next week when Larian goes live from the PAX East 2020 floor and keep an eye on Shacknews for the latest news and information on Larian Studios’ big reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3. We don't know when Baldur's Gate 3 is coming quite yet (Google...), but be sure to check out our 2020 gaming calendar for all of the other confirmed releases this year.