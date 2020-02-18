Wedding Invitation - Borderlands 3 Everything you need to know to get the Wedding Invitation Legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 3's Broken Hearts event.

Borderlands 3 is spicing things up right now with a brand new limited-time event. During the Broken Hearts event, players can shoot down hearts that spawn over enemies to earn various rewards and goodies. Among these rewards are weapon skins and even a new Legendary weapon. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Wedding Invitation Legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 3.

Wedding Invitation - Borderlands 3

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Wedding Invitation, then you’re going to want to act quickly. The Broken Hearts event is set to end on February 20, 2020, and once it’s gone, you won’t be able to unlock this Legendary Sniper Rifle anymore.

To unlock the Wedding Invitation, players are going to need to dive into Borderlands 3 and start killing enemies. Much like the Halloween event back in October and early November, enemies will have a chance to spawn various colored hearts when you’re fighting them. Shooting these hearts will cause them to explode and “break”. For the Broken Hearts event, you’re going to need to shoot and break a slew of hearts to unlock various rewards.

Image credit: Borderlands wiki

We’ve already shown you how breaking 50 hearts can reward you with the Terminal Polyaimourous SMG, but if you manage to shoot and break 100 hearts, you’ll be rewarded with the Wedding Invitation, a powerful Legendary Sniper Rifle. This is the last tier of the challenges in the Broken Hearts event, but you’ve only got a couple more days to pull it off.

Now that you know how to unlock the Wedding Invitation, you can head back over to our complete Borderlands 3 strategy guide for even more in-depth information. We’ve put hundreds of hours in the latest entry of the Borderlands saga to ensure you have all the tools and info that you could ever need to get the best guns and stay on top of everything.