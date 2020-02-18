Nintendo Switch Lite coral color coming in April 2020 Nintendo has announced a fourth color for the Nintendo Switch Lite collection. Players will be able to get their hands on coral coming this April.

The Nintendo Switch Lite collection of systems has been a cost-effective way to take Nintendo’s latest generation of gaming on the go. Though the system trades the dockable style of the original and the ability to link up to a TV easily, it’s still a great option for playing the Nintendo Switch lineup on the cheap. If the current crop of colors aren’t to your taste, though, fear not. Nintendo has a new one on the way. Players will be able to pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite coral in April 2020.

Nintendo announced the coral edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite on February 18, 2020 via the Nintendo of America Twitter. The new Nintendo Switch Lite coral color will be joining the lineup on April 3, 2020 in North America, making it the fourth color for the system alongside the gray, yellow, and turquoise editions, which are currently out and available. At this time, it is unknown if pre-orders will go up for the new edition, though we can imagine that’s on the horizon.

A new splash of color joins the #NintendoSwitchLite lineup! The vibrant and playful coral Nintendo Switch Lite system arrives on 4/3! pic.twitter.com/bZwdrPMm1R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

Nintendo has been busy with new editions of the Switch. The Nintendo Switch Lite coral edition comes on top of a recent special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch, which was previously announced and made available for pre-order. With the Switch Lite being a more cost-effective version of Nintendo’s popular current console generation, it’s neat to think that they might be going the Game Boy Pocket approach with it, offering various different styles to suit player tastes.

Even so, hopefully North America doesn’t start seeing the effect on Nintendo Switch availability, which has been heavily effected by the coronavirus in Japan, even going as far as to leave an indefinite delay on Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch preorders. Shacknews will have further info on the new coral Nintendo Switch Lite and other Nintendo Switch news as it becomes available.