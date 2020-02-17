New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackcast 062 - Behold! The Valve Index!

The Shackcast is back with a brand new Twitter page for you to follow. Give this episode a listen!
Asif Khan
7

Welcome to the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews. The Shackcast is back! On the 62nd episode, David, Blake, Greg and Asif return to talk about the latest in gaming news, and they also introduce a brand new Twitter page. Apologies for the poor audio quality. It is Greg's fault.

Be sure to follow The Valve Index on Twitter to stay up-to-date on the latest price movements of this fictional stock market index. We are also now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 17, 2020 7:45 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Shackcast 062 - Behold! The Valve Index!

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 7:50 AM

      Ah good. And I happen to have the day off.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 8:20 AM

      0 to 7 minutes.

      They all talk about fast food and The Good Place. Apparently it recently concluded and it's a pretty good show. I'll have to check that out. I guess it's on hulu?

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 8:22 AM

      7min 19sec

      ASIF: I wanted to talk to Greg about Smash Brothers.

      ...

      7min 40sec

      ASIF: I want to talk about Ultimate, because there was a patch this week, and I wanted to ask Greg if he had played Byleth yet.
      LOLA: 🐶
      GREG: ... as Byleth?
      CRADDOCK: 🤣
      ASIF: You know, the guy from Fire Emblem?
      CRADDOCK: This is your special correspondent?

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2020 8:30 AM

        Incidentally, based on their conversation, this Shackcast must've been recorded like, on Jan 31st or something.

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2020 8:36 AM

        Discussion devolves into picking apart the patch note changelogs. Buffs across the board for shields. Kirby and Mario are gaining traction in the meta.

      • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2020 8:40 AM

        I had grave concerns.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 9:12 AM

      31min -- Regarding the pro eSports scene, Nintendo's ... lack of interest in the matter, and going pro at Smash brothers.

      ASIF: It's never been more apparent than now because there's a ton of Nintendo Switches and Smash Ultimate copies out there in the wild.
      CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
      ASIF: And there's people who want to watch it be played. And there's people who want to watch Melee be played, still.
      CRADDOCK: Yeah.
      ASIF: A good example is this guy, Zane, who beat HungryBox, right? The guy who had been king of--both upsets! This weekend.
      CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
      ASIF: Er, this last weekend. Uh, he got into it by watching a documentary about Melee, David.
      CRADDOCK: Mm.
      ASIF: And he's only been playing for like, three or four years.
      CRADDOCK: Geez.
      ASIF: That's all I'm saying. Is like, that's something that's special about that eSport. And eSports in general. And how videogames can survive for decades.
      CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
      ASIF: Because they're just good. They're a good game.
      CRADDOCK: Mhm! 🙂
      ASIF: Unlike Death Stranding. 😐
      CRADDOCK: 😆

      Blake sings the show in.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 9:20 AM

      38min

      ASIF: So then we have two people--you already heard them--beaming to us through a series of tubes, into TeamSpeak... uh, which still works thanks to RyDogg1, keeper of the servers.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 9:25 AM

      40 minute 13sec 🎧HEADPHONE WARNING, HOLY SHIT😖.

      The show is poorly mastered so you have the volume turned up, and then suddenly an inserted-ad that is properly normalized and mastered interrupts Blake practically in mid-sentence and it's one of the most jarring things I've heard in a podcast. I thought my app had malfunctioned and skipped track or something to a different podcast.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        February 17, 2020 9:26 AM

        I told you. Worst audio quality for an episode ever. It is Greg’s fault.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 17, 2020 9:32 AM

          "poorly mastered" is probably harsh.

          You and David? 👌

          Blake and Greg?
          --Too quiet.
          --Blake has an echo.

          Luckily I'm in a quiet room listening with headphones, but if I were driving a car trying to listen to this, it'd be really hard.

          Last episode was actually worse because someone didn't mute their all-talk or something and it was picking up your voice and echoing you as well.

          I think getting Blake and Greg some decent audio equipment and practicing some "sync" techniques, and then mastering those files all together rather than just using the David/Asif track would go a long way.

          That, and don't just cut+paste the ad into the show without notice.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        February 17, 2020 9:28 AM

        This whole having ad breaks thing is new to us. Please understand.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 9:34 AM

      48min 30sec Blake talks about playing the new Warframe update.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2020 10:01 AM

      1hr 2min

      Asif starts talking about the Valve Index.

