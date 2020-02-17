Shackcast 062 - Behold! The Valve Index!
The Shackcast is back with a brand new Twitter page for you to follow. Give this episode a listen!
Welcome to the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews. The Shackcast is back! On the 62nd episode, David, Blake, Greg and Asif return to talk about the latest in gaming news, and they also introduce a brand new Twitter page. Apologies for the poor audio quality. It is Greg's fault.
The Valve Index jumped 20% on the announcement of the Half-Life: Alyx release date.https://t.co/Kc3CM56EfS— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 14, 2020
Be sure to follow The Valve Index on Twitter to stay up-to-date on the latest price movements of this fictional stock market index. We are also now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows.
Asif Khan posted a new article, Shackcast 062 - Behold! The Valve Index!
7min 19sec
ASIF: I wanted to talk to Greg about Smash Brothers.
...
7min 40sec
ASIF: I want to talk about Ultimate, because there was a patch this week, and I wanted to ask Greg if he had played Byleth yet.
LOLA: 🐶
GREG: ... as Byleth?
CRADDOCK: 🤣
ASIF: You know, the guy from Fire Emblem?
CRADDOCK: This is your special correspondent?
31min -- Regarding the pro eSports scene, Nintendo's ... lack of interest in the matter, and going pro at Smash brothers.
ASIF: It's never been more apparent than now because there's a ton of Nintendo Switches and Smash Ultimate copies out there in the wild.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: And there's people who want to watch it be played. And there's people who want to watch Melee be played, still.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: A good example is this guy, Zane, who beat HungryBox, right? The guy who had been king of--both upsets! This weekend.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Er, this last weekend. Uh, he got into it by watching a documentary about Melee, David.
CRADDOCK: Mm.
ASIF: And he's only been playing for like, three or four years.
CRADDOCK: Geez.
ASIF: That's all I'm saying. Is like, that's something that's special about that eSport. And eSports in general. And how videogames can survive for decades.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Because they're just good. They're a good game.
CRADDOCK: Mhm! 🙂
ASIF: Unlike Death Stranding. 😐
CRADDOCK: 😆
Blake sings the show in.
40 minute 13sec 🎧HEADPHONE WARNING, HOLY SHIT😖.
The show is poorly mastered so you have the volume turned up, and then suddenly an inserted-ad that is properly normalized and mastered interrupts Blake practically in mid-sentence and it's one of the most jarring things I've heard in a podcast. I thought my app had malfunctioned and skipped track or something to a different podcast.
"poorly mastered" is probably harsh.
You and David? 👌
Blake and Greg?
--Too quiet.
--Blake has an echo.
Luckily I'm in a quiet room listening with headphones, but if I were driving a car trying to listen to this, it'd be really hard.
Last episode was actually worse because someone didn't mute their all-talk or something and it was picking up your voice and echoing you as well.
I think getting Blake and Greg some decent audio equipment and practicing some "sync" techniques, and then mastering those files all together rather than just using the David/Asif track would go a long way.
That, and don't just cut+paste the ad into the show without notice.
