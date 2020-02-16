Weekend Discussion - February 16, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Birthday, ICE-T!

I turned 62 today.. I never could of imagined that I would STILL be rocking crowds. Basically doing everything I was doing in my 20s.. It’s all because of life long fans that have supported and motivated me my whole career. A sincere thanks 🙏 for all your Happy Birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/C9HGvjCXaZ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 16, 2020

Gamer stuff.

Cat Head Rice Dumpling

I saw this on Twitter, but the account has been deleted.

Indeed.

Extra Life 2020 registration is open

Me on twitter every day hearting EVERYTHING. #extralife pic.twitter.com/7FpZcjrE31 — Lora Williams (@MedievalMelody) February 15, 2020

Join Team Shacknews! You can choose any hospital to play for and it will be added to our team's overall total. Do it for the kids!

OMG FOOFERS

That's a lot of doggies.

Baby dolphin, so cute

Today I got to watch a baby dolphin learning to jump and it brought me so much joy - thought I’d share ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MK6h9XuhM — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) February 16, 2020

What a great Internet video.

HungryBox wins Melee Summit, calls on Nintendo to support Smash as an esport

Thank you @LiquidHbox for saying what we're all thinking.



"Nintendo, I need to say, I love you guys but you are the only one not putting resources into the scene"



It is long past time that Nintendo supports Smash esports. pic.twitter.com/5jhe1oYJUK — Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) February 17, 2020

Please understand, Nintendo.

Awesome Nintendo GameCube Switch Dock

Never seen a switch dock like this before. Pretty sick pic.twitter.com/1GrXWYbyyh — Ramin (@Mr_RSmash) February 16, 2020

That looks pretty neat.

RIP, Tony Fernandez

RIP Tony Fernandez



I'll always remember him sending the #Indians to the '97 World Series.



📼: @MLB pic.twitter.com/uuxgRjr9P6 — Seth Poho (@sethpoho) February 16, 2020

Those 1990s Indians were something else.

LOOP DADDY 2020

For me, I just masturbated and now I’m about to go on a run. Pretty dope start. — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) February 16, 2020

This guy.

Team LeBron wins the NBA All Star Game

Winning on free throws was kind of anticlimactic but the new NBA All Star format was cool. Hope they keep it. — Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) February 17, 2020

Kawaii Leonard won MVP.

Another solid Internet video

Thanks, Internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for Feburary 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.