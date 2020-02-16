New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - February 16, 2020

It's time to end the weekend. Please understand.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Birthday, ICE-T!

Gamer stuff.

Cat Head Rice Dumpling

I saw this on Twitter, but the account has been deleted.
I saw this on Twitter, but the account has been deleted.

Indeed.

Extra Life 2020 registration is open

Join Team Shacknews! You can choose any hospital to play for and it will be added to our team's overall total. Do it for the kids!

OMG FOOFERS

That's a lot of doggies.

Baby dolphin, so cute

What a great Internet video.

HungryBox wins Melee Summit, calls on Nintendo to support Smash as an esport

Please understand, Nintendo.

Awesome Nintendo GameCube Switch Dock

That looks pretty neat.

RIP, Tony Fernandez

Those 1990s Indians were something else.

LOOP DADDY 2020

This guy.

Team LeBron wins the NBA All Star Game

Kawaii Leonard won MVP.

Another solid Internet video

Thanks, Internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for Feburary 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola