Weekend Discussion - February 16, 2020

Happy Birthday, ICE-T!
I turned 62 today.. I never could of imagined that I would STILL be rocking crowds. Basically doing everything I was doing in my 20s.. It’s all because of life long fans that have supported and motivated me my whole career. A sincere thanks 🙏 for all your Happy Birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/C9HGvjCXaZ— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 16, 2020
Gamer stuff.
Cat Head Rice Dumpling
Indeed.
Extra Life 2020 registration is open
Me on twitter every day hearting EVERYTHING. #extralife pic.twitter.com/7FpZcjrE31— Lora Williams (@MedievalMelody) February 15, 2020
Join Team Shacknews! You can choose any hospital to play for and it will be added to our team's overall total. Do it for the kids!
OMG FOOFERS
February 15, 2020
That's a lot of doggies.
Baby dolphin, so cute
Today I got to watch a baby dolphin learning to jump and it brought me so much joy - thought I’d share ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MK6h9XuhM— Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) February 16, 2020
What a great Internet video.
HungryBox wins Melee Summit, calls on Nintendo to support Smash as an esport
Thank you @LiquidHbox for saying what we're all thinking.— Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) February 17, 2020
"Nintendo, I need to say, I love you guys but you are the only one not putting resources into the scene"
It is long past time that Nintendo supports Smash esports. pic.twitter.com/5jhe1oYJUK
Please understand, Nintendo.
Awesome Nintendo GameCube Switch Dock
Never seen a switch dock like this before. Pretty sick pic.twitter.com/1GrXWYbyyh— Ramin (@Mr_RSmash) February 16, 2020
That looks pretty neat.
RIP, Tony Fernandez
RIP Tony Fernandez— Seth Poho (@sethpoho) February 16, 2020
I'll always remember him sending the #Indians to the '97 World Series.
📼: @MLB pic.twitter.com/uuxgRjr9P6
Those 1990s Indians were something else.
LOOP DADDY 2020
For me, I just masturbated and now I’m about to go on a run. Pretty dope start.— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) February 16, 2020
This guy.
Team LeBron wins the NBA All Star Game
Winning on free throws was kind of anticlimactic but the new NBA All Star format was cool. Hope they keep it.— Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) February 17, 2020
Kawaii Leonard won MVP.
Another solid Internet video
Thanks, Internet.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ed Boon Talks Mortal Kombat 11, Smash Ultimate DLC, & more
- World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Giveaway
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- 7 more things we want in Sea of Thieves
- 8 games we want for the Nintendo Switch 2020 release lineup
- The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners & finalists
- Sonic the Hedgehog speeds past record for video game movie opening
- Shack Chat: Who is your favorite video game couple?
- 4 things we want in Metroid Prime 4
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
.@LolaShacknews during the fourth quarter of the #AllStarGame 🐶💤 pic.twitter.com/56itaDVGNy— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 17, 2020
