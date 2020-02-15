Weekend Discussion - February 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Look at these floofy birbs
Resplendent. pic.twitter.com/oiYc5Eg9VM— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 14, 2020
Totes floofy.
This is a solid Internet video
Bomboclaat pic.twitter.com/U3jolmIObR— Bomboclaat (@Bomboclaato) February 11, 2020
Way to go with that interesting video, Internet.
Toad Wars [Acapella]
Thanks, Toad. I hate it.
Hero of Time
I am Rachel Destroyer of the wild. https://t.co/FEuTQJ2VIE— Rachel Akau (@ilimakitty) February 15, 2020
Badkitty64, ladies and gentlemen.
Mega Ran with a new BOTW track.
Nintendo Minute did a cool BOTW video about Eventide Island. Love watching these videos.
Tony Hawk is skateboarding for cancer awareness
This shove-it variation (360 shuv to blunt fakie) is for Elaine Shallcross, who is battling breast cancer and wants to learn to shove-it on a skateboard by her 69th birthday. Good luck Elaine! And thanks for raising awareness through skateboarding.— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 15, 2020
Donate: https://t.co/pma1SzJvuO pic.twitter.com/hqNy7Z7iAs
He could skateboard for other causes if we had a single payor Medicare For All program in the United States. Either way, It is great to see Tony continue to be a great ambassador for skateboarding. Cancer can also eat a fat one.
Another quality bird video
A male White-breasted Nuthatch makes the tough decision between a suet ball or a peanut. pic.twitter.com/ZWL40w6Nxq— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 14, 2020
Helvetica is the bird whisperer.
PUT FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ON SWITCH YOU COWARDS
Your move @SquareEnix pic.twitter.com/MqYEUr3djF— Aarik "Moobs" Dorobiala (@Adoroable) February 14, 2020
I agree with Aarik.
I threw away all of the books in my home. Now all i read is Evening Reading— phillip washington (@philwashington) February 15, 2020
Weekend Discussion for February 15, 2020.
The many names of @LolaShacknews pic.twitter.com/Gsg2y4cX2Q— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 15, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
