2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - February 15, 2020

It's the weekend! I just confirmed it, and there is nothing GameFly can do to stop me.

Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Look at these floofy birbs

Totes floofy.

This is a solid Internet video

Way to go with that interesting video, Internet.

Toad Wars [Acapella]

Thanks, Toad. I hate it.

Hero of Time

Badkitty64, ladies and gentlemen.

Mega Ran with a new BOTW track.

Nintendo Minute did a cool BOTW video about Eventide Island. Love watching these videos.

Tony Hawk is skateboarding for cancer awareness

He could skateboard for other causes if we had a single payor Medicare For All program in the United States. Either way, It is great to see Tony continue to be a great ambassador for skateboarding. Cancer can also eat a fat one.

Another quality bird video

Helvetica is the bird whisperer.

PUT FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ON SWITCH YOU COWARDS

I agree with Aarik.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for February 15, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

      FFT on the switch is the best idea I’ve ever heard of in my life. Idk though , feels like they woulda already done it by now. After reading this weekend discussion post I deleted all of my downloaded ebooks. In fact it was so good I’ll probably get rid of anything I own with words on it

Hello, Meet Lola