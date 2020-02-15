Weekend Discussion - February 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Look at these floofy birbs

Totes floofy.

This is a solid Internet video

Way to go with that interesting video, Internet.

Toad Wars [Acapella]

Thanks, Toad. I hate it.

Hero of Time

I am Rachel Destroyer of the wild. https://t.co/FEuTQJ2VIE — Rachel Akau (@ilimakitty) February 15, 2020

Badkitty64, ladies and gentlemen.

Mega Ran with a new BOTW track.

Nintendo Minute did a cool BOTW video about Eventide Island. Love watching these videos.

Tony Hawk is skateboarding for cancer awareness

This shove-it variation (360 shuv to blunt fakie) is for Elaine Shallcross, who is battling breast cancer and wants to learn to shove-it on a skateboard by her 69th birthday. Good luck Elaine! And thanks for raising awareness through skateboarding.

Donate: https://t.co/pma1SzJvuO pic.twitter.com/hqNy7Z7iAs — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 15, 2020

He could skateboard for other causes if we had a single payor Medicare For All program in the United States. Either way, It is great to see Tony continue to be a great ambassador for skateboarding. Cancer can also eat a fat one.

Another quality bird video

A male White-breasted Nuthatch makes the tough decision between a suet ball or a peanut. pic.twitter.com/ZWL40w6Nxq — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 14, 2020

Helvetica is the bird whisperer.

PUT FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ON SWITCH YOU COWARDS

I agree with Aarik.

I threw away all of the books in my home. Now all i read is Evening Reading — phillip washington (@philwashington) February 15, 2020

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

